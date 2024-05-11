Highlights The Denver Nuggets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by 27 points in Game 3 of their series, narrowing the Timberwolves' lead to 2-1..

Anthony Edwards believed his performance contributed heavily to the blowout loss for the Timberwolves.

Edwards took responsibility for the defeat, already focusing on the upcoming Game 4 on Sunday.

Sometimes, the basketball world receives subtle reminders that a game or a series in the NBA Playoffs can be flipped on its head in an instant, and sometimes we get what the Denver Nuggets did to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. In Game 3 of their Western Conference Semi-Finals series, Denver dominated in a 117-90 blowout, showcasing that they still had the ability to play their brand of basketball. In a playoff run that has been dominated by the Timberwolves, and in particular their All-Star shooting guard Anthony Edwards, the Nuggets provided him with a brutal wake-up call in Game 3.

For Edwards, he'd been averaging gaudy numbers while leading his team to an undefeated 6-0 start to their post-season. To pair with his offensive production, he's also been contributing to the NBA's best defense, which made itself known in Game 2 of this series against Denver, where the Timberwolves forced 16 Denver turnovers while holding their opponent to 34.9 percent shooting from the floor for the game.

In Game 3, however, it was night and day. This time, it was Denver who put on a suffocating defensive performance, forcing turnovers and getting out in transition for easy buckets courtesy of their three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić.

Anthony Edwards 2024 NBA Playoffs Category Stat PTS 30.4 FG% 54.5% 3PT% 41.2% +/- +56

Edwards Admits Fault After Game 3 Loss

The superstar shooting guard showed leadership skills while accepting responsibility

Although Edwards' ascension as potentially the best shooting guard on the planet has taken a gigantic leap, it's been stopped in its tracks after the Timberwolves' Game 3 defeat, a game where Edwards feels he was a large part of the team's dreadful showing. After the game concluded, Edwards told the media that he was taking accountability for the loss and that he was focused on coming away with a win in Game 4.

He also attributed the defeat to a lack of energy, and that he wasn't able to find it for the duration of the contest. Bally Sports North on Twitter/X shared footage from the post-game media scrum in the Timberwolves locker room.

"I don't know man, it's on me. I'll take the blame for this loss. I came out with no energy at all. I came out flat, and I can't afford to do that for my team. I let my team down and my coaches down, the fans down, so I'll be ready for Sunday."

In Game 3, Edwards in particular was decently effective, but nowhere near the production level that his team needed from him as the No. 1 option. Edwards totaled 19 points, six rebounds and five assists on 53.3 percent shooting from the floor.

Though it may look like a great night for most players around the association, it had surely been Edwards' worst game of the seven he's played so far in the 2024 post-season, as consecutive turnovers by Edwards in the fourth quarter were the nail in the coffin for a team that was trying to make a comeback.

On the other hand, the nightmare playoff tandem of Jokić and Denver's star point guard Jamal Murray lifted the Nuggets on offense. The two scored 24 points each with Jokić adding 14 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals. Jokić kept his championship hopes alive by avoiding a 3-0 deficit in his first game after winning the 2023-24 NBA MVP award.

Denver Nuggets Advanced Stats - Game 3 - 2024 West Semi-Finals Category Stat PTS 117 OFFRTG 125.8 DEFRTG 97.8 TS% 65.9% EFG% 62.5%

Now, Edwards and company will try to respond by notching a 3-1 series advantage after the final buzzer sounds in Game 4. Jokic, Murray and company will look to curb these efforts in what should be an all-time grudge match that will swing the momentum heavily in the direction of the winner.

The Timberwolves will take on the Nuggets in Game 4 of their second-round series on Sunday, May 12 at 8 PM ET from the Target Center in Minnesota. National broadcast coverage is provided by TNT.