Highlights Anthony Edwards had a NSFW reply to telling a staff member at Denver's Ball Arena that the Minnesota Timberwolves would be back for Game 7.

Edwards made good on the promise, he led the Wolves with 27 points in a blowout win over the Nuggets in Game 6.

Game 7 should be a battle, and the loser will regret missed opportunities in this unpredictable series.

When the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead, Anthony Edwards had a message for locker room staff at Ball Arena.

"We'll be back."

Well, to hear Edwards tell it, it might have been a bit more colorful. Edwards was asked on Thursday if he had truly told staff at Ball Arena that the Wolves would be back for Game 7, as ESPN's Dave McMenamin had reported in a story after Game 5.

An exuberant Edwards confirmed the details in NSFW fashion.

"Hell yeah! They know. Y'all was in there," Edwards said, pointing elsewhere in the press conference. "I told them, I'll see y'all motherf-----s for Game 7.'"

Here's video of Edwards' response (warning: explicit language):

Edwards and the Wolves did indeed make good on that promise. The Wolves put an historic beatdown on the Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday, winning 115-70. The Wolves led by as much as 50 points in the second half.

Edwards posted 27 points on 8-of-17 shooting, 4-of-9 from three, to go with 4 rebounds and 4 assists. The Wolves were a +43 in his 34 minutes on the floor. During the second half, Edwards strutted around the floor, holding up seven fingers to the roaring crowd in Minneapolis.

However, despite his bravado and colorful quotes, Edwards deflected all credit after the game. In a postgame interview with TNT, Edwards called Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels the player of the game for his 21 points, including 3-of-5 shooting. And during his postgame press conference, he said the return of Mike Conley — who missed Game 5 — was the difference-maker, saying Conley's table-setting style allows Edwards to be aggressive on offense.

Painful Game 7 awaits

No matter the outcome, one of the Wolves and Nuggets will rue missed opportunities

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

This Nuggets-Wolves series hasn't been thrilling, but it's been compelling because of its unpredictable turns. Denver dropped the first two games at home and looked shell-shocked by the Wolves' physical, aggressive defense. Then, Denver suddenly turned it on in Games 3, 4, and 5, taking both games in Minnesota and looking completely unbothered by the Wolves' defense.

Just as it seemed Denver had figured out Minnesota, the Wolves laid a smackdown of epic proportions in Game 6.

Game 7 in Denver could certainly be a battle, one that will leave the other side heartbroken.

For Minnesota, it would be the end of a season with an incredibly expensive roster that will be difficult to keep together. They had a golden opportunity to close out Denver, up 2-0 going home, and couldn't do it.

If Denver loses, it will be a stunning end for a quest to repeat as champions. Winning back-to-back championships is never easy, but to blow home-court advantage to a much more inexperienced team would be a painful way to go out. It may also raise some questions about how they can improve their depth in a Western Conference that looks to be even deeper next season.