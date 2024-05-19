Highlights Timberwolves and Nuggets face off in Game 7 for a chance at the Western Conference Finals.

Anthony Edwards prioritizes personal motivation over winning Game 7 for Mike Conley.

Momentum has shifted throughout the series, creating a high-stakes showdown in Game 7.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets will face off on Sunday night in a winner-take-all match-up in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

For the winner, a date against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals awaits, while the loser will be out of the postseason.

At Saturday's team shootaround, Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards was asked if playing with teammate Mike Conley gave him and the rest of the Timberwolves some extra resolve heading into Sunday's showdown. Through his 17 seasons in the NBA, the veteran guard is 0–4 in Game 7s, including a heartbreaking loss to the Nuggets back in the NBA bubble playoffs, when Conley, then playing for the Utah Jazz, missed a three at the buzzer that would have swung the series.

Given the stakes of the upcoming game, Edwards said he was plenty motivated to get the job done on his own, regardless of what weight the game might carry for Conley.

"I want to win it for myself," Edwards said, earning a laugh from the reporters in the surrounding scrum. "I wasn’t with Mike whenever he was playing Game 7s, so that has nothing to do with me. I want to win it for myself."

Edwards and the Timberwolves Face a Huge Challenge Attempting to Dethrone Defending Champions

Momentum in the Western Conference semifinals has swung wildly throughout the series.

Just 10 days ago, very few people expected that this series would see a Game 7. After the Timberwolves stole wins in both of the first two games of the series on the road in Denver, it felt as though a changing of the guard had already taken place.

But the Nuggets charged back, winning two road games of their own, and after splitting Games 5 and 6, here we are.

After the Timberwolves win in Game 6, Edwards gave all credit for the victory to Conley, who was back with the team after missing Game 5 due to injury.

Indeed, Conley had quite a game, finishing the night with 13 points, four rebounds, and five assists as the Timberwolves dismantled the Nuggets en route to a 45-point victory.

On Sunday, Edwards and the Timberwolves return to the Ball Arena in Denver, and will attempt to take down the reigning NBA champions.

The last time Minnesota was in Denver, they suffered a loss in Game 5 that put them on the brink of elimination.

After the final buzzer sounded, Edwards told staff at the stadium that he and the Timberwolves would be back to play in Game 7. He made good on his promise.