Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to be one of the most expensive teams in the NBA in 2024-25, largely thanks to several players with contracts exceeding $40 million.

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns is a contributor to his team's cost, and the franchise is trying not to let go of their star through trade to stay within their preferred tax apron.

While it may be unfortunate, Minnesota might consider its options when it comes to Towns, as it can capitalize on his value with the right deal.

After one of their most successful seasons in franchise history, the Minnesota Timberwolves have plenty of personnel decisions to make heading into the offseason, as they will be one of the most expensive teams in the entire league. Their core of three players makes up most of the cost as well.

The Timberwolves' star trio of Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns will earn north of $40 million each for the 2024-25 season. As a result, the Timberwolves have been staring down a decision they've never wanted to make.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Top-Three Annual Salaries - 2024-25 Player Salary K. Towns $49,245,000 R. Gobert $43,827,586 A. Edwards $42,300,000

With the NBA's salary cap firmly set at $136,021,000 for the 2024-25 season, the Timberwolves' $192,682,283 payroll for next season doesn't look promising, especially when it's only made up of eight fully guaranteed salaries prior to free agency.

As things currently stand, the team is set to exceed the league's second tax apron ($182.8 million), which will place extreme limitations on what the franchise can and cannot do regarding trades and free agency. The best work-around as of now looks to be trading Towns, though the franchise seems to be hesitant to proceed with doing so.

Towns Trades Could Be Explored Due To Second Apron Difficulties

League's new rules look to stop excessive spending.

Towns, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, is already one of the longest-tenured players with the same team in the league. This is despite being thrown into trade rumors for the last several years.

Towns, in recent times, has been perceived as the odd man out because of his substantial and lengthy contract, which can keep him locked up with a different team until the 2027-28 season if he accepts his player option for that year. Now, Towns could be pushed out due to the impending doom that the second apron will bring plenty of expensive teams.

The NBA decided to implement the luxury tax aprons to provide more consequences for teams that recklessly spend and are consistently over the luxury tax. For smaller market teams like Minnesota, that's not somewhere they can necessarily afford to be.

If the Timberwolves find themselves in the second apron, restrictions will be applied. Some of these rules include not being allowed to sign a player in free agency with a taxpayer's mid-level exception, not being able to aggregate salaries in trades, and not being able to trade draft picks that are seven years in the future.

Karl-Anthony Towns' Contract Details Season Salary 2024-25 $49,245,000 2025-26 $53,184,600 2026-27 $57,124,200 2027-28 $61,063,800 (PO)

Towns has been eyed by different franchises for several seasons, but this could be the first time that the Timberwolves seriously think about trading their four-time All-Star. At just 28 years old, Towns has shown the league that he is one of the most capable scorers at the center position in the league and that he's already one of the best big-man shooters the league has ever seen.

As the prototypical modern power forward or center, Towns could make a difference to a contending team, and the Timberwolves could use some relief with their cap situation. While it may be bittersweet after a Western Conference Finals appearance, letting go of Towns might be what's best for the team, though the team has given little indication that they'll move on from one of the franchise's best players.