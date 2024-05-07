Highlights Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray threw a heat pack onto the court during a Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Murray's actions were deemed dangerous and inexcusable by Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch.

The Nuggets are facing a tough challenge against the Timberwolves as the team is down 0-2 in the series as it heads to Minnesota.

During the Denver Nuggets' Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, guard Jamal Murray threw a heat pack onto the court while on the bench during the first half. Murray did not receive a technical foul or ejection, but it remains to be seen if he will face any consequences from the league before Game 3.

After the game, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch spoke about Murray's actions.

“We tried to impress upon them that they’re [sic] probably not many fans in the building that have a heat pack, so it probably had to come from the bench, which they found logical,” Finch said. “But yeah, it’s inexcusable and dangerous, and I’m sure it was a mistake and an oversight.”

While the motive for Murray's decision is not known, it was likely done out of frustration as the Timberwolves began pulling away en route to a 2-0 series lead. In the loss, Murray recorded eight points while shooting 3-for-18 from the field and 0-for-4 from the three-point line. Additionally, the Nuggets guard grabbed 13 rebounds and recorded two assists, two steals, and one block.

Murray refused to speak to reporters after the game, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Denver Nuggets Are In Trouble

Reigning champions will now travel on the road to Minnesota after going down 0-2 in the series

Despite dominating the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, their matchup against the Timberwolves is proving to be much more challenging for the Nuggets. The Nuggets lost Game 2 by a score of 106-80 and have failed to score 100 points in consecutive games for the third time all season. Although the series is not over yet, things do not look too good for Denver.

Even though they have one of the best offenses in the league, Minnesota's elite defense has made it difficult for them to play their style of basketball. This is true even with the Timberwolves missing defensive anchor Rudy Gobert for Game 2. After the loss, head coach Michael Malone spoke about what went wrong for the team.

"We got out coached; we got out played. You can feel sorry for yourself, or you can do whatever you can to try to be better come Game 3."

The Nuggets will head to Minnesota for Game 3 on Friday and look to avoid going down in the series 3-0.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.