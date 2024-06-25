Highlights Chris Finch signed a 4-year extension after leading the Timberwolves to their best season since 2004.

Finch is the second-winningest coach in Timberwolves history, trailing only Flip Saunders.

Extending Finch's contract is the first step for Minnesota in a busy offseason with several free agents.

After their most successful season since 2004, the Minnesota Timberwolves have signed head coach Chris Finch to a contract extension. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Finch's contract extension is for four years and will run through the 2027-28 season.

Last season, Finch led the Timberwolves to a 56-26 record, their best since the 2003-04 season. Furthermore, he led the team to their first playoff series win in 20 years. This includes a second-round seven-game series against the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Where Chris Finch Stacks up in Timberwolves Coaching History

Finch is the second-winningest coach in franchise history, behind only Flip Saunders

Finch took over as Minnesota's head coach during the 2020-21 season. Despite finishing the season 16-25, the Timberwolves held on to Finch. Since taking over, Finch has led the team to a 160-127 record. Only Flip Saunders, who coached the Timberwolves for 819 games in parts of 11 seasons, has more in franchise history.

Chris Finch vs. Flip Saunders Timberwolves Coaching Stats Category Finch Saunders Regular Season Record 160-127 427-392 Playoff Record 12-15 17-30 Coach of the Month Awards 1 4

In 2021, on the sixth anniversary of Saunders' passing, Finch spoke about his lasting impact on the team and their success, as the Post Bulletin detailed.

“I think that’s one of the great things about this market. It’s part of the familiarity of the organization. Every organization is different, but the success was rooted to [sic] what they were able to do here. People always ask about legacy and all that kind of stuff. You only have a legacy when you’ve been successful.” - Chris Finch.

What is the Outlook for the Timberwolves' Offseason?

Extending Finch's contract is just the first domino to fall for Minnesota this summer

By agreeing to a contract extension with Finch, the Timberwolves can now cross one thing off their to-do list for the offseason. However, there are still many decisions the team needs to make this summer. The Timberwolves are expected to have six free agents. This includes key role player Kyle Anderson. Anderson has spent the last two seasons of his career in Minnesota and has grown into his role. Last season, the 30-year-old averaged 6.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 4.2 APG.

After the team's Western Conference Finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Anderson expressed his desire to remain with the Timberwolves.

"My family's here. My son is on the spectrum. He's doing really well here in the MN school system, and his development is really key. And he's doing so well, so, you know, that plays a part into it." - Kyle Anderson

Additionally, Finch's extension indicates that the front office has confidence in the team to run it back with their core and aim for a better finish next season. It will be worth monitoring this offseason to see what the team does to build off their impressive 2023-24 season.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.