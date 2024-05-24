Highlights The Timberwolves lost a tough Game 1 to the Dallas Mavericks to kickoff the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

T'Wolves head coach Chris Finch issued a strong message to his team during a film session following the Game 1 loss.

The T'Wolves will look to bounce back in a pivotal Game 2 behind Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert to try to even the series at 1-1.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals did not go as planned for the Minnesota Timberwolves. With home court advantage versus the five-seed Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota played a tight game but seemed to have long stretches of stagnant offense and effort throughout the entire game.

At Thursday's shootaround, head coach Chris Finch reportedly laid into his team during their customary film session. Finch was adamant about his team’s lack of energy and reinforced the tremendous stage the team is currently on.

Superstar guard Anthony Edwards proclaimed the Wolves were probably tired in Game 1 Wednesday night after a hard-fought, seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets.

However, the Mavericks only had one additional day off compared to Minnesota before the Western Conference Finals began - Jason Kidd’s team got contributions across the board to steal Game 1. Moving forward, will Coach Finch’s message motivate a healthy response in Game 2?

Wolves Failed to Match Dallas’s Spirit

Dallas had the edge in every hustle stat in Game 1

It’s tough to use fatigue as an excuse for a loss in Game 1, though Edwards’s statement was more of an acknowledgment than an admission. From the outset of the game, the Wolves actually brought the fight to Dallas rather than the other way around.

Two-way forward Jaden McDaniels came out strong with a few triples to kick off the game, while Dallas steadily kept up and hung around as they headed to the second quarter. As the Mavericks’ momentum gradually increased, the Wolves were late on rotations, let Kyrie Irving get going early, and were a step behind on the glass (outrebounded 37-30).

Despite having All-Sar talent across the starting five, one of Minnesota’s major problems is the inability to produce solid offensive possessions consistently. Instead, when out of rhythm (or tired), they are prone to settling for more jumpers and leaning towards isolation.

Karl-Anthony Towns, in particular, frequently settled for threes despite limited success (2-of-9 on the night). He and Edwards must pay better attention to detail in terms of mismatches in Game 2 and beyond.

Minnesota’s Stars Failed to Show Up in Game 1

Edwards, Towns, and Gobert Combined​​​ For Just 47 points

It’s unclear what Finch explicitly focused on in Minnesota’s film session, but it’s safe to assume he criticized his team’s poor execution down the stretch of the game. Minnesota’s big three of Edwards, Towns, and Rudy Gobert scored only 47 points on a combined 16-of-44 shooting from the field.

Gobert isn’t counted on to do a ton of heavy lifting from a scoring perspective, but he even looked a step behind on the boards, finishing with seven rebounds, five less than his season average, and also as a help-side defender.

In the fourth quarter, when Luka Dončić started scoring more consistently, the Wolves did a poor job of playing off of each other. Instead, each one practically took turns trying to make their own shots in a one-on-one situation.

Losing by three points with such poor production from Edwards and Towns can be considered a sign of encouragement until you remember how difficult it is to win playoff games, especially this late in the postseason.

If not for McDaniels’s huge night (24 points), the Wolves could have easily lost by double-digits. Game 2 should be a must-win for them: that’s the sort of “desperate” mentality the team needs to carry over to quickly rebound. If Finch’s words hold weight, expect Minnesota's energy level to improve significantly for the next game and beyond.