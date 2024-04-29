Highlights Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was injured late in the Wolves' Game 4 win over the Suns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves completed their sweep of the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

But the victory came with an extremely strange loss in the final minutes of action. With just under two minutes left on the clock and the Timberwolves holding on to a 117–113 lead, Mike Conley collided with Minnesota head coach Chris Finch after losing control of the ball while driving down the court.

After taking the hit, Finch could be seen holding his knee in pain, and stayed on the ground for quite some time before he was helped off the floor by several other members of the Wolves staff.

The injury meant that the Wolves were forced to play through the final 100 seconds of action while trying to close out a series win without their head coach on the sidelines.

Despite being without Finch, Minnesota held on, becoming the first team in the NBA to secure their spot in the second round of the playoffs.

After the game, Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori offered an update to the media.

"I think that they’re evaluating him now," Nori said of Finch's injury. "We don’t know anything for sure. Obviously took a hit in the lower leg. Like hockey right? Lower body injury. But they’re looking at him now. It was great though. The whole team went down to the medical room. He’s obviously in good spirits, and so are the guys."

NBA insider Shams Charania had more details soon after, reporting that it appeared to be a torn patellar tendon in his knee.

While it's obviously an unfortunate injury for the coach, it does come with a few silver linings. First and foremost, the Timberwolves have punched their ticket to the second round of the postseason, and have done so before any other team in the league, meaning Finch should have a bit of time to recover.

Further, while no one ever wants to be hurt, you can bet that Finch would rather he suffer the knee injury 10 times out of 10 rather than having one of his players go down at the worst time of the year.

Minnesota will now wait to see who wins the series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, with the winner moving on to face the Timberwolves.