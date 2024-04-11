Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves' playoff hopes have been bolstered with the news that Karl-Anthony Towns is set to return after missing 18 straight games with injury.

Anthony Edwards has stepped up in Towns' absence, but the team eagerly anticipates Towns' comeback.

Towns' return boosts the Timberwolves' chances, but his absence has highlighted the team's strength in depth and potential for playoff success.

The 2023-24 Minnesota Timberwolves are seeking to do what no other Timberwolves team has ever done before in their 35 years of existence – win an NBA title for the North Star State.

But in order to maximize their chances of success, they will need their four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns healthy and raring to go, though league insider Mark Medina suggests that the organization are beaming with confidence about achieving post-season success.

Playoff Hopes Boosted By All-Star’s Return

Karl-Anthony Towns has missed 18 straight games with injury

The Timberwolves have been one of the best teams in basketball throughout much of the 2023-24 NBA regular season campaign, and with just four days remaining of the season, they are still jockeying for the number one seed in the Western Conference, though they currently sit in second place, one game behind the reigning champions, Denver Nuggets for that coveted top spot.

Their excellent season hasn’t come without their fair share of adversity, though, with their franchise star Karl-Anthony Towns going down at the start of March with a torn left meniscus which required surgery. In turn, this led to much of the offensive workload falling on the shoulders of Anthony Edwards, albeit already a star in his own right, but added pressure to perform consistently for the 22-year-old nonetheless.

Anthony Edwards' Performances Before and After Towns' Injury Category Before Towns Injury After Towns Injury PPG 26.1 26.7 APG 5.1 5.4 FGA 19.4 21.8 FG% 46.5% 45.3 USG% 32.5% 31.9%

Fortunately for the two-time All-Star, despite his field goal efficiency dropping by 1.2 percent following his increased workload, not only had he showcased his potential to be the outright leading star on a team, he, along with the plethora of talent surrounding him on the roster such as three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and the emergence of Naz Reid, have been able to help navigate the Timberwolves through the uncertainty over their post-season hopes that subsequently surrounded them following Towns’ injury.

But, if anything, Towns’ injury seemed to galvanize a squad that doesn’t lack depth, and now, their hopes have been boosted further, with the news that their star power forward thought to be ‘very, very close’ to returning, per a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania's report went on to state that there is optimism Towns could be back before the end of the regular season, after having missed 18 straight games down the stretch. But with only two games remaining of the season, the 28-year-old will be able to only muster a few reps of full-game activity under his belt before the intensity ramps up for the post-season.

Towns’ Return Will Be a Welcome One

Medina believes Towns’ imminent return to on-court action will be one which is welcomed by all of his teammates, but Edwards in particular, due to having had to shoulder a much larger workload since his teammate was sidelined.

Nonetheless, the journalist relays that the Timberwolves organization still feel confident about their chances in the post-season, due to having known all along that he would be healthy enough to make a return for their upcoming playoff campaign, as well as having seen other members of the roster step up significantly.

“His return will be a huge boost because he's one of the biggest reasons why Minnesota has beenashigh in the standings. Anthony Edwards has had a bigger role, but he's had some shooting struggles, soI'm sure he will welcome KAT’sreturn because he'll get easier shots. But when I talked to people in the Minnesota organization, they felt really confident about their big picture postseason success, even without Karl-Anthony Towns at the latter stretch of the season, because one,they knew that he was coming back, but two, they felt like players likeEdwards, and NazReidhave shown that they're capable of having bigger roles,as well as Rudy Gobert.”

Timberwolves’ Adversity Without Towns Has Strengthened Their Depth

Medina continues his conversation over how Towns’ return to the lineup will impact the rest of his teammates, whereby he believes that their workloads will now be reduced, but that in his absence, the team showed that they had strength in depth, which they hope will subsequently serve them well in their quest for long-awaited playoff success, with maybe a trip to the Finals even on the cards.

“Once Towns comes back in, he'll be able to reduce those workloads but they're going to be able to rely on second,third,fourth options in the playoffs, so it's not just about KAT. They had a strong feeling that this adversity without KATwould strengthen them for the playoffs, so that when they face other challengeswith KAT, it wouldn't feel as overwhelming and they would have more roster depth. I don't think it's enough because of Denver, but, Minnesota certainly does have a fighting chance tomake it to the finals, and even win a championship.”

What the Timberwolves Have Missed Without Towns

Minnesota outscores opponents by 8.0 points per 100 possessions when Towns is on the court

Towns' unavailability has been a huge loss to the Timberwolves outfit, especially on the offensive end of the ball.

During the regular season campaign, the 28-year-old contributed 22.1 points on 50.6 percent shooting from the field, while he also converted his three-point attempts at a career-high rate of 42.3 percent, and grabbed 8.4 rebounds, the second-most on the roster behind rebounding powerhouse, Gobert (12.9).

Karl-Anthony Towns - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court PTS 78.6 54.2 AST 18.5 12.8 REB 29.3 21.7 FG% 49.8 47.1 3P% 40.2 37.6

Perhaps the impact of his absence can be measured most when viewing the on/off-court advanced metrics.

In the 1969 minutes that Towns has been active on the floor this season, the Timberwolves, who rank third in the NBA for net efficiency this year with a plus-6.6 rating, have outscored their opponents by 8.0 points per 100 possessions, the second-biggest margin of players to have spent more than 1800 minutes on the court, with Gobert once again leading (8.3).

But, having sat out for 1896 minutes over the entirety of the campaign, this number has significantly dropped to where the Timberwolves only outscore their opponents by 5.4 points per 100 possessions, where it must be noted that Minnesota's net efficiency has been so good this season, that they have not registered a below 0.0 net ranking regardless of who is sitting on the bench at any given point.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Towns ranks third in the NBA for most step back three-point attempts by a big this season with 15 (26.7 percent). Only rookie Victor Wembanyama (47.9% off 48 3PA), and Joel Embiid (18.8% off 16 3PA) rank higher.

Moreover, Towns' injury has seen head coach Chris Finch have to make some adjustments accordingly, with the star's 26.9 percent usage rate ranking as the second-most on the team, behind Edwards (31.5 percent). As such, Naz Reid, who has since stepped up his role in the rotation, has seen his usage rate rise from 22.2 percent to 25.6 percent over his last 17 outings.

With the Timberwolves maintaining their place in the standings, despite the adversity they have faced over the last month or so, the tide is beginning to turn again, but this time, much more in their favor.

With Towns' imminent return just in time for the start of the 2024 playoffs, it appears as though the wheels on the Timberwolves' dream of winning their first NBA title in franchise history are very much back on, and spinning in motion.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.