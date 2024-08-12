Highlights Mike Conley remains a key piece for Timberwolves, but rookie Rob Dillingham offers exciting potential at point guard position.

The Minnesota Timberwolves emerged as one of the most consistent teams in the NBA last season.

While they got off to a hot start, winning 20 of their first 25 games, some fans and analysts were skeptical they could keep the impressive run going over the course of 82 games; those people were mistaken. Minnesota finished with a 56-26 record, grabbing the third seed in a loaded Western Conference.

While stars like Anthony Edwards , Karl-Anthony Towns , and Rudy Gobert rightfully earned a lot of praise, Mike Conley flew under the radar as a critical piece. He organized the Timberwolves' offense, setting up scorers and optimizing the pick-and-roll with Gobert and Towns.

Mike Conley 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 11.4 APG 5.9 USG% 16.1 3PA 5.3 3PT% 44.2

Conley's playmaking skills and leadership keep his value high, despite being 36 years of age. However, the veteran guard will turn 37 on October 11, making it hard to view him as a long-term player in Minnesota. Could the Timberwolves consider trading Conley or decreasing his role this season? Let's explore the possibilities.

Timberwolves Aggressively Trade For Rookie Point Guard

Rob Dillingham arrives in a great situation this summer

Minnesota did not own a high draft pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. They entered the summer with the 27th and 37th selections, but President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly was not content with sitting back and taking two late draft talents.

The Timberwolves surprised the NBA world when they traded a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap (top-1 protected) to the San Antonio Spurs for Rob Dillingham - the eighth pick in this year's draft.

The former University of Kentucky point guard entered the 2024 draft class with explosive athleticism and scoring potential. Dillingham has no trouble creating his shot off the dribble and possesses one of the largest offensive upsides in the class. He averaged 15.2 points per game on 44 percent shooting from beyond the arc in his only season at Kentucky.

On the other hand, Dillingham struggled defensively in college, often getting targeted by opposing scoring threats on switches. However, at just 19 years of age, he has a lot of room to grow and improve on the defensive side of the ball.

The 19-year-old was surprised when he learned he was heading to a championship-contending squad but relishes the opportunity to learn from Minnesota's veteran leadership.

"The Timberwolves are one of the best teams in the NBA, so I wouldn’t think I would go to a contender right off rip. Me seeing I was going to the Timberwolves was just a blessing and I was just happy that I got to learn from so many vets."

Conley fits the "veteran leader" label to the tee. He has 17 NBA seasons under his belt and started all 93 playoff games in his career.

According to GIVEMESPORT'S Timberwolves depth chart , Dillingham is slated to back up Conley at point guard. If the rookie impresses head coach Chris Finch quickly, the Timberwolves will make more room for Dillingham, especially if he boosts their halfcourt offense. Minnesota could trade Conley, who has two more years left on his $20 million contract, for help in other areas if needed.

Minnesota Needs More Shot Creation

Timberwolves' offense struggled when the pace slowed down in the postseason

The Timberwolves fed off their lockdown defense last season. They ranked first in the association with a 108.4 defensive rating. Edwards, Jaden McDaniels , Nickeil Alexander-Walker , and Gobert, who earned his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award last season, headlined Minnesota's defensive prowess. However, the Timberwolves did not enjoy the same elite level of consistency on offense. They ranked 17th with a 114.6 offensive rating last season.

Minnesota struggled to find perimeter shot creation outside of Edwards as they went deeper into the 2024 playoffs. The Timberwolves labored against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals because Dallas loaded up on Edwards and forced Minnesota to find perimeter scoring through other avenues. While Conley can orchestrate a half-court offense well, he cannot drive to the basket, create his shot, or put as much pressure on the rim as he used to.

Dillingham gives the Timberwolves an immediate boost in these areas. He demonstrated his court vision alongside his scoring in the NBA 2K25 Las Vegas Summer League.

Rob Dillingham 2024 Summer League Stats PPG 13.6 APG 7.6 RPG 4.2

Even though Dillingham projects to struggle defensively early in his career, Minnesota has strong defenders around him to tackle this issue. They have great size and length at every position besides point guard.

While he is not projected to start like other top draftees, he will still feel pressure to contribute to a championship-contending squad. If he learns from Conley quickly and handles this responsibility well, Dillingham will earn more playing time as next season progresses and put pressure on Conley's minutes.

Conley is still a meaningful contributor and has high value as an offensive organizer, but Minnesota must have their future point guard ready to take over if Father Time catches up to the veteran.