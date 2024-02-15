Highlights NBA executives believe the Minnesota Timberwolves may trade superstar Karl-Anthony Towns this offseason to lower payroll.

Towns' upcoming contract extension would cost the Timberwolves roughly $49.3 million per year, resulting in a massive luxury tax bill.

The New York Knicks are potential suitors for Towns, according to NBA executives.

Despite an outstanding season thus far, the Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to shake things up this offseason, according to some NBA executives. One of those moves could involve trading superstar Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Timberwolves already have an impressive core consisting of Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Anthony Edwards. Towns leads the pack but is set to make the most money next offseason. He has a four-year, $224 million contract extension which goes into effect following the conclusion of this season.

The report, obtained by The Ringer's Howard Beck, saw an Eastern Conference executive express his doubts about the Timberwolves keeping Towns, mainly due to an eventual contract for Edwards that would balloon their annual payroll, leading them to potentially pay more in luxury tax.

“How much tax are they going to pay when [Anthony Edwards’s] extension kicks in and KAT’s extension jumps?” —An unnamed Eastern Conference executive regarding Minnesota’s situation

A Western Conference executive believed the trade was also imminent and believed it could happen "this summer."

Potential suitors for Towns

New York Knicks have been reported as potential suitors

Back in November, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Towns could be the odd man out if Minnesota suffers an early playoff exit. He also pinpointed that the consensus among NBA executives is that the New York Knicks will serve as a potential suitor for Towns.

“If Minnesota loses in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight year, Towns could be the most likely member of the core traded [...] Anthony Edwards emerged as the face of the franchise. Rudy Gobert has returned to his Defensive Player of the Year form, and Minnesota would never get back an equal return for what they paid to get him.”

Towns currently makes $36.0 million per year, which is currently manageable. However, that salary will jump to $49.3 million next year, and Minnesota will have to decide whether it should lower its payroll to avoid the luxury tax.

Minnesota Timberwolves – 2024-25 Payroll Players Salary (in millions) Karl-Anthony Towns $49.3 Rudy Gobert $43.8 Anthony Edwards $35.2 Jaden McDaniels $22.6 Naz Reid $14.0 Nickeil Alexander-Walker $4.3

Scotto argued that Towns is the most likely candidate not only because of his salary, but also because the Timberwolves would fail to get an equal return for their other players should they decide to put them up on the trade block.

Towns is currently having a splendid season in which he is averaging 22.5 points per game, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.