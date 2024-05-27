Highlights Draymond Green advises the Timberwolves to play reserves Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson over Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Anderson and Reid were successful in small lineup for Minnesota in Game 3 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Gobert and Towns have been ineffective against the Mavericks' quickness leading to the team falling into a 3-0 hole in the Western Conference Finals.

The Minnesota Timberwolves now find themselves in an impossible 3-0 hole in the Western Conference Finals after they fell to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3, 116-107. The Timberwolves have yet to figure out the Mavericks in this series so far, leading them to the brink of elimination.

Draymond Green has been appearing on Inside the NBA throughout the conference finals to provide his valuable insight on the postseason. After Minnesota lost its third straight game to the Mavs, the Golden State Warriors forward called for Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch to adjust — and it was a rather spicy one.

Green suggested Minnesota should play reserves Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson more and bench Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, who have struggled against the Mavericks so far.

“At some point, Chris Finch has got to make an adjustment. You keep rolling the same guys out there, with the same game plan each game, and you've fallen behind 3-0. So, at what point are you making an adjustment? We can’t worry about Karl-Anthony Towns' feelings, or Rudy Gobert’s feelings. They need Naz Reid out there, and they need Kyle Anderson out there.” - Draymond Green

Timberwolves Found Success With Small Lineup in Game 3

Should Minnesota roll with that unit in Game 4?

Finch seemed to have already made the adjustment when he rolled with Anderson over Gobert as the third man in the frontcourt beside Reid and Towns through the majority of the fourth quarter. The tactic seemed to work as Minnesota found a lot of success with those two reserves on the floor in Game 3.

Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson - Second Half Stats in Game 3 Stat Naz Reid Kyle Anderson MIN 18 10 PTS 8 8 FG-A 3-5 4-5 +/- +8 +2

The Timberwolves were able to keep in step with the Mavericks through the majority of the fourth quarter, that is until Finch brought back Gobert and Towns to close out the game.

Gobert checked back into the contest for Towns with 3:21 remaining. KAT got a brief rest before returning to the game just one possession later. At that point, the Mavs were holding on to a two-point lead. They eventually went on a 9-2 run to close out the game.

Was it a coincidence that Dallas made its surge to end the game when the two big men went back in? Perhaps not.

Still, the Western Conference Finals aren't done until one team gets to four wins. If the Timberwolves want to stay alive in this series, they might just have to play Reid and Anderson more to match up with Dallas' quickness.

Timberwolves Need to Switch It Up

Towns and Gobert frontcourt has struggled vs. Mavericks

The Gobert-Towns frontcourt was terrific in the Nuggets series as the two big men matched up well against Denver's tandem of Nikola Jokić and Aaron Gordon. The two 7-footers were able to utilize and take advantage of their size, which burned the Nuggets in the previous round.

However, Gobert and Towns have failed to put their imprint in this series against a smaller, yet quicker Mavericks team. The two have been out of sorts in the Western Conference Finals so far.

Towns has been horrendous offensively for the Timberwolves. The big man is shooting just 27.8 percent from the field and 13.6 percent from beyond the arc through three games so far.

As for Gobert, he is beginning to get played off the floor because the Mavericks are hunting him on the offensive end due to his inability to keep in step with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving on the perimeter.