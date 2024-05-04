Highlights Chris Finch will tough it out after undergoing knee surgery, still supporting the Timberwolves from the bench on crutches.

Assistant coach Micah Nori will take on a more active role with Finch limited by injury.

Injury adds motivation for the Timberwolves, who face the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs.

As the Minnesota Timberwolves embark on their most important battle of the season this Saturday, head coach Chris Finch will be there in more than just spirit.

Finch suffered a torn right patellar tendon this past Sunday during an accidental collision in the waning moments of Minnesota's series-clinching defeat of the Phoenix Suns, and many feared the freak accident would force Finch into work-from-home status for a chunk of the playoffs.

Finch, however, had other plans. After undergoing surgery on Wednesday, Finch appeared at practice on crutches the very next day and reportedly will be seated near the Timberwolves' bench area during Saturday's Game 1 blockbuster versus the Denver Nuggets.

With Finch's mobility limited, Minnesota assistant coach, Micah Nori, is expected to step up to the plate in a more active role, with Finch presumably working with Nori and the rest of the Timberwolves staff from a seated position.

Finch Will Tough It Out With His Team

Third-year bench boss guided Minnesota to third seed in Western Conference

It would behoove the Timberwolves to acclimate to this new, strange coaching arrangement as soon as possible, especially since the situation will likely persist throughout Minnesota's playoff run. Post-surgery recovery time for a torn patellar tendon is traditionally a minimum of six months.

Not surprisingly, Finch's warrior-like response to his injury has endeared him to all of Timberwolves nation, his players, and the greater NBA community.

Although Finch's injury has occurred at an unfortunate time, it's possible that such misfortune could add a new layer of motivation for Anthony Edwards and company, who will need all the help they can get as they face off against Nikola Jokić and the freight train that is the defending champion Nuggets.

Whatever happens in this series, Finch's toughness will be remembered, and his refusal to miss time away from his players as they enter the trenches will represent another shining mark on the coach's rapidly growing legacy.

Finch has led the Timberwolves to the playoffs in each of his three full seasons as head coach of the team. He was recently named a finalist for the 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year.