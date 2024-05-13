Highlights The Nuggets stunned the Timberwolves by winning two games in Minnesota, evening the series at 2-2.

Coach Chris Finch criticized the T-Wolves' "inexcusable play," acknowledging the need to revise gameplans.

The Nuggets displayed elite play with standout performances from Jokić, Gordon, and Murray.

After taking the first two games of the Western Conference Semifinals on the road, the Minnesota Timberwolves felt good about their odds heading back home with a 2-0 series lead. Instead, that lead evaporated as the Denver Nuggets reminded the basketball world that they were still the defending champions, taking both games in Minnesota.

After blowing out the Nuggets in Game 2, the Timberwolves got blown out themselves in Game 3, and Game 4 certainly did not make them look much better. The 115-107 final evened up the series at two games apiece, transitioning the series into a best-of-three with two of those three in Denver. But home court advantage has mattered little in this series thus far.

The T'Wolves were not helped out by star Karl-Anthony Towns going just 5 for 18 from the field. He recorded a double double, with 12 rebounds but only one more point (13). He missed his first seven shots and often failed to draw fouls he argued for, putting the team in a hole early.

Rudy Gobert also had a double double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Anthony Edwards reminded everyone once again that he is the NBA’s next superstar sensation, putting up 44 points and shooting 16 of 25 in the T’Wolves loss.

T'Wolves' Inexcusable Play

Chris Finch called his team's play "inexcusable" and said they lost their composure

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

T'Wolves coach Chris Finch had some harsh but straightforward words regarding his team’s loss. He claimed the team lost their composure and called their play “inexcusable.” While Edwards was phenomenal, his words can be attributed to the rest of the team, particularly Towns, who struggled tremendously as mentioned.

“It's inexcusable to have a segment like that where they have like eight points in seven seconds or something like that, whatever it was…These are inexcusable plays that you can't make right now. And I thought in general, offensively in particular. We lost our composure a little bit, just kind of rushing things up there, chasing the ball, and our spacing and our structure collapsed as a result.” –Chris Finch

After the game, Finch addressed the idea of changing up a few gameplans for Game 5. The Timberwolves went into Game 4 with a strategy, and the Nuggets pounced on it. Now, they will need to restructure.

“[What’s missing is] just being able to kind of impact the ball, it's coming over these screens, a lot of separation. Guys are getting, they're in a comfortable rhythm, so we gotta change a few things up and try to kind of stop them from getting their engine revving so high right now.” –T'Wolves coach Chris Finch

Nuggets' Elite Play

The Nuggets countered the T'Wolves by playing at an elite level

Credit to the Nuggets is due, as they played a neat game. Nikola Jokić continued to be unstoppable, scoring 35 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Aaron Gordon shot 11 of 12 and finished with 27 points, and Jamal Murray continued his villain arc by putting up 19 points, including 12 in the third quarter.

“The shot-making, the play-making, the physicality, the defense on two All-Stars, so much is being asked of him right now. What you love about Aaron Gordon since Day 1, when he put on that Nuggets uniform, It’s always been about the Nuggets first. He is truly selfless.” –Nuggets coach Michael Malone

With the series tied at two games apiece, it will now shift to a best of three as the T'Wolves seek to stop the bleeding and go back up on the Nuggets, while Denver looks to continue their winning streak and take their first lead in the series. Game 5 is set to tip off on Tuesday night.