The Minnesota Timberwolves jumped out to a 2–0 series lead over the defending champion Denver Nuggets after a dominant 106–80 win on Monday night.

It was a dominant performance by the Timberwolves, who held the Nuggets to a season-low 80 points despite missing their best defender, Rudy Gobert, due to the birth of his child.

Leading the charge for Minnesota was freshly minted superstar Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 points to go along with two rebounds and seven assists, as well as several stunning plays that were immediate additions to his highlight reel.

Edwards' stellar play and showmanship has earned him comparisons (that he doesn't want) to Michael Jordan. While that's certainly high praise, it's not hard to see why the similarities have been drawn between the two.

Edwards can get the better of a lot of great NBA players, and when he does, he lets them know about it.

According to Edwards, His Showmanship Is a Natural Outgrowth of His Style of Play

What's he supposed to do? Not celebrate an amazing play?

After the impressive win, Edwards was asked about his expressive outbursts. What kind of impact can that type of move have on the game as a whole?

For Edwards, it's just him being him.

"It definitely gives me energy. I feel like I’ve always done that, no matter which stage it’s on," Edwards said. "If it’s in the regular season, preseason, if I do something nice, I’ve got to let it be known. If I get an and-1, I’ve gotta flex. If I make somebody fall, I’m going to point at them. It brings excitement to the game."

Teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, was able to frame the situation a bit more succinctly.

"Let me put it like this: When Ant’s out there talking his s***, I know that we’re in for a good night."

Through two games of action, Edwards is certainly talking his s***, and it has resulted in two good nights for the Timberwolves. And with Gobert likely to return to the floor as the series returns to Minnesota, things look pretty good for the Wolves moving forward to the Western Conference finals.

As for the Nuggets, there is a lot that the defending champions need to figure out if they are going to get back into the series, and figuring out a way to stop Edwards is near the top of the list.

In Game 1, Edwards put up a playoff career-high 43 points, including 25 points in the first half when many of his teammates were struggling from the floor. It was his second straight 40-point performance, joining Kobe Bryant as the only other player 23 or younger to put up back-to-back postseason 40-burgers.

Then in Game 2, Edwards led the Wolves once again, with himself and Towns matching for a game-high 27 points each as Minnesota cruised to victory.

Game 3 is set to tip off at the Target Center in Minnesota on Friday night, with the Timberwolves having the chance to put themselves a win away from punching their ticket to the conference finals.