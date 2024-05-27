Highlights Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled mightily in the Western Conference Finals, especially from a shooting perspective.

His shooting woes have been a factor in the Timberwolves failing to beat Dallas and falling into an 0-3 hole.

After Towns said he takes 1,500 shots per day, the 'Inside the NBA' crew strongly pushed back on his comments.

What a brutal Western Conference Finals it has been for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After the first two rounds where they have shown amazing potential in sweeping Phoenix and taking down the defending champs Denver, Minnesota has fallen back down to earth as they stare at a 3-0 series deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.

Their struggles in the fourth quarter are one of the main reasons why they have been unable to beat Dallas, but Towns' inefficiency shooting from the field has been heavily concerning.

It also doesn't do Towns any favors that in his attempt to alleviate concerns, he says that he's taking 1,500 practice shots every day. The "Inside The NBA" crew was not buying any of it. Take Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, for example.

"KAT cappin'. Ain’t nobody shooting 1500 shots a day, right now," - Draymond Green

Charles Barkley was even more blunt on the topic, stating that "first of all, [Towns] is lying."

Towns Struggled Again In Game 3

Scored 14 points on 18 shots; missed all eight three-point attempts

With Dallas having another strong performance, especially in the fourth quarter, to get a 116-107 victory against Minnesota in Game 3, Towns' showing became an immediate point of criticism.

He finished with a stat line of 14 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. Not only was he providing enough scoring-wise, he also shot 5-of-18 from the field and missed all eight of his three-point attempts.

It has summed up a series where Towns has been unable to showcase his shooting prowess. In the West Finals, he is averaging 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and a steal on horrendous shooting splits of 27.8 percent from the field and 13.6 percent from downtown.

Compared to the first two rounds, where he shot 51.7 percent overall and 44 percent from beyond the arc, his steep decline has held back Minnesota's offense from being able to explode against Dallas' defense. And with all three games being close as they were decided in the fourth quarter, Towns' inability to make an impact has created the hole the team finds themselves in now.

While he did not take the podium in the postgame press conference after Game 3, he spoke to reporters in the hallway. He told them that he's attempting 1,500 shots every day in an attempt to lessen the concern some may have for his shooting woes in the series so far.

"I shot so well all playoffs. Confidence is extremely high. And to be having these unfortunate bounces and shots just not going in, it’s tough. It’s tough for sure. Confidence wise, I just have to keep shooting," Karl-Anthony Towns

That did not go over well, especially with the "Inside The NBA" crew picking apart his statement.

NBA legend Charles Barkley sees his shot selection from the three-point line as a huge issue, especially with that shot not falling for Towns as it was in previous series.

"If he’s shooting 1,500 threes, that’s the problem. It’s the types of shots he is getting. That’s the problem. It has nothing to do with him not working on his game. If he’s just out there shooting threes, he’s still 4 for 32," - Charles Barkley

What's Next For Towns and Minnesota

Towns must come through in Game 4 to keep T'Wolves alive

Minnesota's season now hangs in the balance, and it requires Towns to at least play solid for the remainder of the series.

A 3-0 series comeback seems improbable, especially with all 154 teams having failed to do so throughout NBA history, but the Timberwolves have a chance to attempt it as long as Towns and Anthony Edwards return to the form they had in the first two rounds.

Minnesota will fight to keep their playoff run alive when they face Dallas in Game 4, taking place on May 28 at 8 p.m. EST.