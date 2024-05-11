Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves were handed their first defeat of the post-season in blowout fashion by the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 on Friday night.

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns was held to a sub-par performance in Game 3 by Denver's incredible defensive effort.

Towns spoke to the media after the game to acknowledge that his team would not come out of every game victorious, and is choosing to take the loss as a learning experience.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are still pretty new to this whole winning thing. In just their fourth playoff appearance in the last 20 seasons, they'd quickly gotten out to a 2-0 series advantage over the defending champion Denver Nuggets, whom they fell to in the first round the previous season. In all, they had won their first six games of the 2024 playoffs, looking to capitalize on their momentum to take a 3-0 series lead over the reigning champs.

In Game 1, the Timberwolves made it their mission to wreak havoc on the defensive end and to force turnovers, leading to the Nuggets' head of the snake Nikola Jokić totaling seven for the contest. Pairing that defensive effort with their efficient 52.4 percent shooting from the floor gave them a hard-fought 106-99 victory.

In Game 2, their defense hit another level, making everything difficult for the Nuggets with full-court pressure defense every time they dribbled the ball up the floor, hitting the Nuggets' star scoring threat Jamal Murray with traps and double teams to force turnovers and confusion. The Timberwolves would walk away from Game 2 with a 106-80 win, taking the first two games in opposing territory and stealing home-court advantage. At this point, the Timberwolves seemed to be making a quick and easy push to the 2024 Western Conference Finals.

On Friday night in Game 3, things changed dramatically, as the Nuggets defense strapped in and only allowed Minnesota to score 90 points in their blowout 117-90 victory. For the Timberwolves, both of their main scoring options in shooting guard Anthony Edwards and power forward Karl-Anthony Towns were held to a combined 33 points. Towns, the first overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft, still shot the basketball efficiently. The only problem was that he couldn't get himself into good enough positions to attempt as many shots as he usually does.

Karl-Anthony Towns - Game 3 vs. DEN - 2024 NBA Playoffs Category Stat PTS 14 FG% 57.1% FGA 7 +/- -32

After the game, Towns spoke to the media in a press conference on why the team needed a little bit of adversity, and that they had to be brought back down to Earth at some point. Towns realized that their run wasn't going to last forever, and getting punched in the mouth by the champions of the year prior would end up making his team tougher. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul shared video footage of Towns' interview on YouTube.

"We're playing the defending champions. I think it humbles us, this game, a little bit. It shows that you can't just expect the same results because we've had those results that we've been wanting and looking for in the first six games of the playoffs. It's a great humbling experience, I think, for our team to understand that this is not easy."

Looking Ahead: Will Towns' Words Motivate Minnesota in Game 4?

Towns and the Timberwolves look to take a 3-1 series lead on Sunday

Heading into Game 4, the Timberwolves may benefit from digesting Towns' sentiments from his press conference. After the team had been coasting through the post-season following their impressive sweep of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and the Phoenix Suns in Round 1, losing was not in the cards for this young and defensively talented team.

After the first two games of their series against the Nuggets, this thought process was further validated. After their brutal Game 3 defeat, Towns and Company surely realize that a team as talented as the Nuggets won't go down without a fight. After all, the core of this team has come back from a 3-1 series deficit twice in the same post-season run in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

As the Timberwolves get set to battle against Denver again, their defensive effort must be turned up to 11. The team could even experiment with the reduction of minutes for the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, to throw out a swarming and agile team defense look. Exchanging Gobert with the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year award winner Naz Reid or even the veteran forward Kyle Anderson could heavily contribute to the team defensive effort the world saw in Game 2 from Minnesota, where it seemed like the Nuggets were playing 5-on-7.

Regardless of stylistic and schematic changes, the fourth installment in this entertaining series will see a team that reached the mountain top one year prior fighting for their playoff lives and a team that has never sniffed the game's ultimate prize trying to take another step towards basketball immortality.

Game 4 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves will take place on Sunday, April 12 at 8 PM ET from the Target Center in Minnesota. National broadcast coverage is provided by TNT.