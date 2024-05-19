Highlights The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets in Game 6 in massive fashion while forcing a Game 7.

Nikola Jokić had dominated his match-up in the previous game against Rudy Gobert, prompting the Timberwolves to switch up their game plan.

Minnesota tried going with different defenders on Jokić that were more agile than Gobert, hitting the Nuggets' star with quick traps and double teams.

On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets had a chance to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but ended up taking a huge loss to force a Game 7 on Sunday, with the potential of having the reigning NBA champions eliminated in the second round.

Nuggets' 2024 NBA MVP Nikola Jokić was coming off of a dominant Game 5 performance in which he scored 40 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed seven rebounds in their 112-97 win.

In that particular game, he made the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, and four-time winner of the award, Rudy Gobert, look helpless. Jokić's combination of size, agility and shooting touch proved to be overwhelming for Gobert, who simply couldn't keep up with the three-time MVP winner.

The Nuggets Game 5 victory marked a complete momentum shift, as they won their third straight game after trailing 0-2 in the series.

Nikola Jokic Stats GM 3-5 vs. MIN - 2024 NBA Playoffs GM PTS AST TS% +/- Game 3 24 9 60.7% +30 Game 4 35 7 61.1% +3 Game 5 40 13 66.7% +21

After Game 5, the Timberwolves had to have been thinking that there was something they could do to stall Jokić's production even a little bit, though it's been difficult for every team in the NBA in that regard. At the end of the day, Minnesota came to a decision, which was to decrease the amount that Gobert would be guarding Jokic one-on-one in favor of switching the more agile Karl-Anthony Towns onto him, pairing that with constant pressure and double-teams.

This would force Jokić to pass out of post touches early, forcing his teammates to create offense without him. It was a large gamble for Minnesota, objectively. To take your best defender at the MVP's position, who was voted as the NBA's best defensive player, off of that match-up looks crazy.

The thing is, it was crazy enough that it might have worked, since there was previous evidence of it having an effect on Jokić's play during the series.

Karl-Anthony Towns: The Jokić Stopper?

Offensively talented forward found success in guarding the Most Valuable Player.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Though Towns wasn't the only one who should be credited with slowing down the dominant Jokić, he sure did play a massive role in not letting his incredible play from the previous game translate to Game 6. Towns was used mostly as the primary defender on Jokić for much of the game, but it was a team defensive effort from the Timberwolves to make sure anyone else beat them other than him.

This was done through double teams that came from their lengthy guards and forwards like Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, as well as their 2024 Sixth Man of the Year forward Naz Reid.

Getting back to Towns individually, he was held responsible for guarding Jokić's first attack on post-ups. Since Towns is a little stronger than the wiry Gobert, he was able to make it harder for Jokić to get to his spots. Jared Martinson, who covers the Timberwolves for SB Nation, detailed these post-up possessions and how Towns affected them differently than Gobert.

According to Martinson and Synergy Sports, The Nuggets posted up on 18 possessions in the three quarters of Game 6 before it turned into a 45-point blowout in the fourth period. On those 18 possessions, the Nuggets scored 0.61 points per possession, a terrible mark when someone like Jokić is performing these actions.

Martinson also goes on to mention that Towns' strength and resistance to Jokić's post-ups allowed for shorter distances for rotating defenders to come and double-team the star center, and made it easier to get the ball out of his hands.

After the conclusion of Game 6, Jokic would finish with an underwhelming 22 points, nine rebounds and an uncharacteristic two assists in their 45-point loss. Something that you'll rarely see in a Nikola Jokić box score is a higher number in the turnover category than the assist category, and that's exactly what Towns and the Timberwolves' No. 1 defense in the NBA forced on Jokić, as he finished with three turnovers.

In Game 6, Towns and Minnesota's team defense got the job done, and it was largely due to the absence of Gobert's defensive responsibilities for the MVP. This called back to Game 2, which Gobert missed for the birth of his first child.

In that game, Jokić struggled against the quick and constant switching of the Timberwolves defense, leading to a 26-point home defeat where Jokić finished with just 16 points. The writing had been on the wall for Towns and company to guard Jokić instead of Gobert, and now they'll surely try the same scheme to get the job done in Game 7.

The Denver Nuggets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a win-or-go-home Game 7 on Sunday, May 19 at 8 PM ET from Ball Arena in Denver. National broadcast coverage is provided by TNT.