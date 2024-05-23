Highlights Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch expressed his displeasure for Minnesota's "terrible offense" down the stretch of Game 1.

Minnesota had poor execution offensively, with one field goal and three turnovers in the final minutes.

The Mavs' defense was crucial in the clutch, forcing bad shots and preventing open looks.

The Dallas Mavericks drew first blood in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with a thrilling 108-105 come-from-behind win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Led by Luka Dončić's heroics in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks came up with the big shots down the stretch and closed the game on a 10-3 run.

After the loss, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch expressed his displeasure with the terrible offense he saw from his team at the end of the game, which proved to be the difference maker in Game 1.

"Terrible offense down the stretch. Bad shots, turnovers, no composure… We gotta be better in clutch moments." - Chris Finch

The no-nonsense and no-filter coach clearly wasn't happy with the way his team executed in the clutch and noted that this had been an issue even from their previous series against the Denver Nuggets. Likewise, Finch lamented how the Timberwolves also haven't been able to close out quarters and halves very well, which could be costly in the playoffs, where every possession and every stretch is important.

Timberwolves Failed To Execute Down The Stretch

T'Wolves scored one field goal and committed three turnovers in the last three minutes

The Timberwolves offense looked sloppy, to say the least, to end the game. They committed three costly turnovers within the final three minutes of the fourth quarter, including two bad passes that eventually resulted in a Mavericks bucket.

The first was committed by Jaden McDaniels, who threw an errant pass in the paint that led to a wide-open corner three-pointer from P.J. Washington to give Dallas a 104-102 lead. The other was a Mike Conley Jr. lob to Rudy Gobert that Dončić broke up.

It also didn't help that Karl-Anthony Towns' putback dunk with 1:41 to go was overturned due to offensive interference. The basket would have tied the game at 104-all.

Nonetheless, the Timberwolves can't point to that crucial call as to why they lost the game. Minnesota only scored three points and made just one field goal within the last three minutes. Their shot selection wasn't great. Most of their attempts looked hurried and could have generated better looks.

Mavs Deserve Credit for Composure in the Clutch

Dallas also came through defensively down the stretch

The Mavs defense also deserves credit for coming up big and forcing Minnesota to take those kinds of shots. They were quick to rotate defensively and took away the Timberwolves' open looks from beyond the arc. In addition, the Mavericks also played great individual defense. Each Mavs defender worked hard to stay on their respective assignments.

In particular, they also made life tough on Anthony Edwards, who was clearly gassed near the end. They managed to take the ball out of his hands as well, which forced other guys like Towns and Conley to be the primary creators on offense down the stretch.

Dončić also deserves praise for his terrific read on the Conley lob attempt to Gobert, which proved to be the biggest stop of the night for the Mavericks as the alley-oop would have tied the game.

But apart from making the biggest stop, Dončić also made the biggest shot of the game. With the lengthy Jaden McDaniels draped all over him, the Slovenian went to his step-back and calmly drained a mid-range jumper that proved to be the dagger.