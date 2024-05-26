Highlights Anthony Edwards needs to overcome struggles from Games 1 and 2 to lead in Game 3 vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

Karl-Anthony Towns must increase his offensive productivity to contribute to a Wolves win.

T'wolves' success in Game 3 depends on Edwards and Towns stepping up to lead offensively.

In Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, we will get to see what kind of team the Minnesota Timberwolves really are and what they are made of as they face an 2-0 deficit as this series shifts back to Dallas. This young team has tried to overcome their struggles in this series, but they now have to dig deep and find the resolve to try and get themselves a win.

The Wolves were able to defeat the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals when they had their backs to wall down 3-2. The Wolves fought and scrapped as they won that series in Game 7 on the road.

The good news for the T'Wolves is that they are 5-1 on the road in the postseason, and hopefully, they will be able to continue playing well on their opponent's home floor. This series comes down to experience versus youth. Both teams have played good defense and the benches of both teams have been a huge factor.

The Wolves have been coming up short due to a lack of production from Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards and Towns have not been able to come up with big plays or take control of a game like Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have.

Both games in this series have been close calls, but the Wolves have been resilient throughout this run in the postseason, and they have to gain some kind of momentum and come ready for Game 3 with a renewed vigor and fresh energy.

Timberwolves Depending on Edwards to Lead the Way

T'Wolves star must take over in pivotal Game 3

The most important thing that Edwards has to do before Game 3 is to be prepared. Should the Wolves be in panic mode right now? They absolutely should, as they cannot afford to go down 0-3. Edwards has to forget about shooting a combined 33 percent during the series' first two games.

He also must have a short memory of the crucial turnover he committed, with 12 seconds left in regulation, and the Wolves up by 2 points.

The fact that three players attempted to guard him during that possession shows how much Edwards is respected whenever he has the ball in his hands. During those moments, Edwards has to be decisive and decide whether to be aggressive or passive. Edwards himself even admitted to being exhausted in Game 1 of the series.

While he has tried his best to push through, at times it has appeared that Edwards wasn't playing with the same intensity we saw at the beginning of the postseason. The fact of the matter is that whenever Edwards shoots well, the Wolves win. When he struggles from the field, they remain competitive, but those few extra plays he can provide are often the difference in these close games.

Anthony Edwards FG Percentage In Losses During 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3/Western Conference Semifinals vs DEN 53% Game 4/Western Conference Semifinals vs DEN 64% Game 5/Western Conference Semifinals vs DEN 33% Game 1/Western Conference Finals vs DAL 38% Game 2/Western Conference Finals vs DAL 29%

Even though he is still young at 22 years old, Edwards has plenty of time left to make a run at a championship, right? That shouldn't be his mindset at all, because these opportunities in the NBA playoffs are rare. He may never have another shot at being this close to winning a title.

Hopefully, that won't be the case, but if the NBA has taught us anything, it shows that things happen and change is inevitable. Key players demand trades or leave via free agency, injuries occur and there may be a lack of chemistry with new teammates.

The Wolves can get back in the series, but it has to begin and end with Edwards. The fact that they only lost by three points in Game 1 and one point in Game 2 shows they are right there in terms of being able to compete. Even though the Wolves have collectively shot poorly, they could be up in the series if they had just made one less turnover, made one more shot or just simply made the right play on any given possession.

Wolves Can't Afford for KAT to Continue Struggling

Wolves big man needs to find confidence as the team depends on him

Nobody deserves. with this franchise more than Towns, a player who has endured the ups and downs throughout the years. He has played in the NBA for nine seasons, and this season has a chance to win a title. If the Wolves plan on evening up this series, Towns will have to step up to the challenge and be productive.

His team depends on him at both ends of the floor and the Wolves need him to be a factor. He can't afford to sit back and wait for Edwards to take over. He has to remember he was once the face of the franchise and that the organization trusts and believes that he can get the job done. Towns will need to get going early, become and remain aggressive and try to get to his spots.

Towns has to take as much pressure off of Edwards as he possibly can and establish himself as someone the Mavs must account for. His stats differ slightly when it comes to the Wolves' winning and losing in the postseason.

Karl-Anthony Towns 2024 NBA Playoff/Wins PPG RPG APG 19.6 9.8 2.6

Karl-Anthony Towns 2024 NBA Playoffs/Losses PPG RPG APG 16.6 7.4 3.0

Either way, Towns has to make himself a threat and make the Mavs defenders respect him. He has shot a combined 3-of-14 from downtown so far in the series and will have to shoot at a much higher percentage to try and help spread the floor and try and decrease the number of double-teams Edwards faces.

Wolves head coach Chris Finch should also allow Towns to post up and attack the paint more often, allowing him to work out of the high post, which has proven effective. He should strongly consider allowing the offense to run through Towns instead of Edwards on some possessions just to give the Mavs a different look.

Edwards is effective at playing with or without the ball, and it could cut down on some of the double-teams. Despite being benched for a large portion of the 4th quarter in Game 2, Towns was content with the coach's decision. When asked if he was okay with watching the 4th quarter from the bench, Towns spoke about opportunities for his teammates, as The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski revealed.

"I'm with winning, so whatever it takes to win. Naz Reid had it going; coach's decision. I'm fully supportive of my coaching staff. I wouldn't question them one bit. I'm always going to be ready to play whenever they call on me".

Hopefully, Towns can find his rhythm offensively and won't be relegated to the bench. He is too important not to be on the floor at such a crucial point in the game. It's not beneficial at all for him to be watching and cheering on his teammates from the sideline. Towns will have to dig deep and find the fire within because the Wolves will need him if they have any chance at getting back in this series.