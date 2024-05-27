Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves are down 3-0 to the Dallas Mavericks and facing elimination in the NBA Playoffs.

Game 3 saw Anthony Edwards excel, but Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert struggled.

Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley stepped up, but the Timberwolves will face a tough challenge to avoid elimination in Game 4.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are now just one loss away from getting eliminated at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Down 3-0 in the series, the Timberwolves' NBA Finals aspirations are beginning to look like a pipe dream. In the history of the NBA Playoffs, no team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a series. Despite all odds being stacked against them, Timberwolves big man Naz Reid remains optimistic his team can make history.

“If anyone can win four straight in this scenario, I think it’s us." - Naz Reid

In the loss, the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year recorded 14 points, three rebounds, and two assists off the bench.

Timberwolves' Disappointing Game 3 Performance

Minnesota lost by a score of 116-107, their largest deficit so far in the series

In their Game 3 loss, the Timberwolves only had one player score over 20 points--Anthony Edwards. The 22-year-old recorded 26 points while shooting 11-for-24 from the field.

Additionally, he recorded nine rebounds, nine assists, and two steals. Despite having a well-rounded performance on the court, Edwards' "Big Three" teammates did not have the same success. Karl-Anthony Towns, who has struggled all series, recorded just 14 points and shot 5-for-18 from the field. This includes the big man shooting 0-for-8 from beyond the arc.

However, Towns was the team's leading rebounder, bringing in 11 total rebounds. Furthermore, Rudy Gobert recorded just nine points and six rebounds in the game. Due to his five fouls, the French native played just 29 minutes.

Despite the underwhelming performances by Towns and Gobert, not all was bad for the Timberwolves beyond Edwards. Jaden McDaniels scored 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including a 3-for-4 mark from the three-point line. Additionally, veteran guard Mike Conley scored 16 points and shot 6-for-11 from the field. On the bench, Kyle Anderson recorded 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

Minnesota will have their opportunity to bounce back in Game 4 in Dallas. The two teams will meet up for potentially the final time on Tuesday, May 28 at 8:30 PM EST.

All stats courtesy of ESPN.com.