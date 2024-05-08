Highlights Anthony Edwards is proving himself against NBA greats, emerging as a playoff star and leader.

Efficiency, scoring dominance, and leadership are the hallmarks of Edwards' impact on theTimberwolves success.

Edwards heightens his game in the playoffs with versatile scoring and strong leadership.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has emerged as one of the current faces of the NBA.

Over the first two rounds of the NBA Playoffs, Edwards has gone toe-to-toe with future hall-of-fame players and outperformed them. Routinely. The Timberwolves have yet to lose a game in these playoffs and Edwards is a big reason why, with his efficiency and killer mentality.

But as well as Edwards has played, one of the key elements of his game that few may have noticed, is his ability to lead and win over the veteran players on the roster.

Old Soul in a Young Man's Body

Edwards' maturity has won over the respect of some veterans

Veteran Timberwolves guard Mike Conley has been impressed with Edwards's play, as the 22-year-old is averaging 32.3 points per game.

Edwards has been efficient. He has been explosive. And he has been the leader the team desperately lacked since the days of Jimmy Butler.

More importantly, Edward has not backed down from any moment thus far. Mainly because he has prepared for this moment since coming into the league.

"He's a guy who has worked hard since I've known him. He's a guy who comes in early and leaves late. Really demands the most of his teammates and competes every day in practice."

And just like the elite shooting guards from the past, Edwards has emerged as both the leader and franchise centerpiece.

Notable Shooting Guards' Playoff Stats During Fourth Year Player PPG APG Ring Within the First 4 Years? Michael Jordan 36.3 4.7 No Kobe Bryant 21.1 4.4 Yes Dwyane Wade 23.5 6.3 Yes Anthony Edwards 32.3 5.8 TBD

It started with Edwards' dominance of the Phoenix Suns in the first round. Edwards averaged 31 points per game while outscoring both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, two of the more established scorers in the league.

Edwards showcased his ability to create his own shot from mid-range by shooting 58 percent on two-point shots with only 18 percent of those shots coming from an assist.

Ant Does Whatever it Takes

Edwards' plan of attack is matchup-based

With 50 percent of his made field goals during the first round coming from 16 feet or greater, it is clear that Edwards is playing with confidence.

While the post is occupied by the talented duo of Karl- Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, Edwards can operate along the perimeter.

"I think he's taking an approach now, that it's about winning. Whatever it takes to win. Pumping up his teammates or knowing how to get guys going in different moments in games... It couldn't happen to a better guy." – Mike Conley

And that willingness to do whatever is necessary has carried over into the second round. Currently, Edwards and the Timberwolves hold a 2-0 lead over the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Edwards' Stats By Round Category First Round Second Round PPG 31.0 35.0 2PT Attempts Per Game 12.5 17.5 3PT Attempts Per Game 8.0 2.2 Shots At Rim Per Game 4.2 9.0

As efficient as Edwards was in the first round, he has improved in the second. Instead of taking half of his shots from 16 feet and out, Edwards has chosen to take advantage of the lack of low post defense for the Nuggets and attack.

Through the first two games of the second round, Edwards has been shooting an impressive 69 percent on two-point shots. His style of play directly mimics his attitude when playing other stars. He's here. And he is ready to assume his place among the game's greats. Even if he has to take it by force.

"He's not waiting. That's what's different about him. He wants to be the best. He won't tell you, but he thinks he's the best in the world. He's very humble at the same time. He gives respect to those in front of him and the guys he looks up to."