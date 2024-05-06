Highlights Mike Conley plays a vital role in organizing the Minnesota Timberwolves on both ends of the floor.

The second-round series in the 2024 NBA Playoffs featuring the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves began on Saturday night, with the latter securing a 106-99 victory to claim Game 1.

Without question, Minnesota will continue to rally behind up-and-coming superstar Anthony Edwards, who had a franchise playoff career-high 43 points. But in all fairness, Edwards got some help from the supporting cast, with Rudy Gobert amassing 13 rebounds and three blocks while forcing multi-time MVP Nikola Jokić to shoot 11-for-25 from the field and 2-for-9 from behind the arc.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid combined for 36 points, with the Sixth Man of the Year scoring 10 consecutive points late in the contest to help Minnesota pull away. However, Mike Conley, who often goes unnoticed at this point in his career on a star-loaded roster, may have been as instrumental as Edwards in helping Minnesota claim the opener.

Conley Wears Multiple Hats for Minnesota

Mike Conley has been the definition of a "do-it-all" type player for the T'Wolves

With head coach Chris Finch limited by a right knee injury suffered during the sweep over the Phoenix Suns, assistant coach Micah Nori assumed some of the duties. However, Nori, speaking to the media after the win, expressed how important Conley was in keeping things organized on both sides of the floor in Game 1.

“Things are awful, awful easy when you have Conley out there to settle things down” – Micah Nori

Conley’s Role as ‘The Closer’ for Timberwolves

T'Wolves guard embracing whatever role needed from him

Not only was Conley instrumental in ensuring the Timberwolves stayed structured, but he also played a pivotal role in helping Minnesota take over late in the contest.

“For me, I’m comfortable waiting until the second half. I’ve done that a lot throughout my career, I’ve done it a lot this season. Guys trust me to do that and be aggressive. They all tell me to shoot more and look for my shot more, tonight was one of those nights.” -Mike Conley

Conley’s play certainly solidified his willingness to take on the role of the team’s closer when needed. He went scoreless in the first half. On the other hand, the 36-year-old turned up the volume in the final two quarters, scoring all of his 14 points while delivering several passes to Reid during his scoring surge in the fourth.

With Game 1 in the books, both squads will meet again on Monday night, with Denver hoping to knot the series at one game each. Head coach Mike Malone will likely focus on keeping Edwards at bay in Game 2, so Minnesota will need others to step up.

Naturally, KAT, Reid, and Gobert must remain heavily involved. At the same time, Conley could continue to fly under the radar, although his impact on the rest of the series might decide who advances to the Western Conference Finals.