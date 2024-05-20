Highlights Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves in a come-from-behind win over the Nuggets in Game 7.

Edwards' versatile gameplay shut down Jamal Murray in the fourth quarter, and he stated he had the Nuggets guard "in handcuffs" during the game.

The Timberwolves will advance to face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

The 2023-24 NBA season saw rookie phenom Anthony Edwards cement his place as the league’s next superstar, and he has continued his dominance into the playoffs thus far. Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets saw the Minnesota Timberwolves down early, but thanks to a clutch performance by Edwards, they mounted a historic comeback.

Despite a slow start, Edwards would turn it around in the second half to help the T’Wolves mount a 20 point comeback – previously, the largest comeback in the history of the NBA for a Game 7 was 11 points. He ultimately finished with just 16 points, a far cry from his average of 30.2 this postseason, but 12 of those points came in the second half.

Edwards would also record eight rebounds and four assists in the second half, ultimately finishing with eight rebounds and seven assists. He was far and away the star of this game as he waved goodbye to the Denver crowd from the court.

Multi-Dimensional Player

T’Wolves won Game 7 thanks to Edwards’ versatile gameplay

The win came thanks to the versatility of Edwards’ gameplay. He did not have the offensive performance the world has gotten used to, as mentioned, but he did enough to counter the Nuggets: specifically, Jamal Murray.

"There's more ways to win a basketball game. When you're just not an offensive player, I'm not one dimensional, I'm not a guy who can just score. I'm a guy who can go at whoever their best guard is, I can go lock him down. So I feel like I did that on Jamal in the fourth quarter and that's what turned the game around.” –Anthony Edwards

Murray is the Nuggets’ best guard, but he was effectively shut down in the fourth quarter by Edwards. Murray had taken on the ‘villain’ role for this series, which began when he threw a heat pack onto the court after the Nuggets’ Game 2 loss. That was followed by him embracing the boos in Minnesota for Games 3 and 4, which he played a crucial part in the Nuggets’ wins in those games.

But his fire ran out in Game 7 as Edwards got the upper hand on Murray. Edwards’ take on the situation was much humbler with the media, but in the locker room, he admitted that he "had Jamal in handcuffs," as Ben Golliver of the Washington Post revealed.

Villain Arc Ruined

Nuggets are eliminated as Edwards made Murray the butt of the joke

It is a brutal way for Jamal Murray to go out, as his Nuggets have now been eliminated from playoff contention, with him serving as the butt of the joke. Denver is now the fifth consecutive defending champion to lose in the following year’s playoffs, failing to repeat as champions. The last team to repeat as champions was the dynastic Golden State Warriors, who did it in 2017 and 2018.

Game 7 on Sunday night was Minnesota’s first in twenty years, when they defeated the Sacramento Kings in 2004. That year saw them reach their first (and to date only) Conference Finals, in which they lost.

But now, the T’Wolves will have a chance to make it to their first NBA Finals in franchise history, but they will have to take on the Dallas Mavericks in the Conference Finals first. Game 1 of that series is set to tip off on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.