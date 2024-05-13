Highlights Anthony Edwards set a franchise playoff record with 44 points, but Timberwolves still lost Game 4 vs. Nuggets.

Nuggets capitalized on Timberwolves' mistakes, marked by Murray's half-court shot

Edwards perfectly explained what makes facing "the best player in the world" in Nikola Jokić so hard.

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their second straight game to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, falling at home 115–107. With the loss, the Western Conference semifinal series between the two teams heads back to Denver knotted up at two games apiece.

Minnesota's loss on Sunday night came despite a stellar night from superstar guard Anthony Edwards, who set a franchise playoff record with 44 points, along with five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

After the game, Edwards had a simple breakdown of what made going up against the Nuggets so challenging.

"They’ve got the best player in the world, and he’s got the ball the entire game," Edwards told reporters during his post-game press conference, referencing three-time MVP winner Nikola Jokić. "Any time you make a mistake, he sees it. It’s hard to beat that."

Edwards didn't use Jokić's greatness as an excuse, saying that his team simply needed to play cleaner if they were going to win the series.

"They make tough shots," Edwards said. "I think we gave ourselves plenty of chances to win the game tonight, we just made a few mistakes."

Nuggets Made the Most of the Timberwolves' Mistakes on Sunday Night

Wild sequence just before halftime swung momentum in the Nuggets' favor.

Game 4 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves was by no means the blowout that Game 3 was, but as Edwards said, Denver was able to capitalize on several mistakes, and those minor plays made the difference in such a closely contested game.

One sequence at the end of the first half felt emblematic of the night the Nuggets were having. After Michael Porter Jr. slammed down a dunk with just a second left to play, guard Jamal Murray intercepted Minnesota's deep inbound pass just past half-court, and immediately threw up a shot. He swished it.

While it was just three points on the scoreboard, the play was a great capitalization by the Nuggets on a rather minor mistake from Minnesota.

It also helped that the Nuggets got another brilliant night from their stars. Jokić led the way with 35 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block. Aaron Gordon shot lights-out, going 11-of-12 from the floor to put up 27 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

When someone is shooting that hot, it's tough to stop, no matter how well a defense is playing.

"A lot of the shots that he made were contested," Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert told reporters in the locker room after the game. "If Gordon turns into Kobe Bryant for some stretches, we’ve got to live with that. Those shots were contested, highly contested some of them. It’s just part of the game."

Game 5 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves tips off on Tuesday night in Denver, with both teams having the chance to retake control of the series.