Highlights The Timberwolves upset the Nuggets to advance to the conference finals in Game 7.

Anthony Edwards struggled early, but hit a clutch shot during a wild 30-second sequence that flipped the game massively in favor of the T'Wolves.

Minnesota will face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended the Denver Nuggets bid for a repeat title on Sunday night, winning on the road in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

It was a long road to victory for Minnesota, who trailed the Nuggets 53–38 at halftime, looking completely out of sorts. But in the second half, the Timberwolves roared back, retaking the lead early in the fourth quarter and squashing every budding run the Nuggets could come up with through the rest of the game.

The Timberwolves put their exclamation point on the game with just over three minutes remaining with a truly wild sequence of basketball.

Already leading 87–82, Minnesota superstar guard Anthony Edwards squared up for a three that hit the front of the rim. But rather than giving up possession to the Nuggets, Sixth Man of the Year winner Naz Reid stormed to the basket and slammed the ball home to extend the Wolves' lead to seven points.

On the ensuing possession, Mike Conley picked the pocket of Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, dished to Reid, who found Edwards wide open in the corner for a dagger three to make it 92–82 Wolves.

It was Edwards who hit the dagger for the Wolves despite having a tough night from the floor, making just six of his 24 attempts in the game.

After the game, Edwards gave a ton of credit to his teammates for lifting him up when he was not at his best.

"It was tough. I couldn’t find myself, my rhythm tonight," Edwards told TNT's "Inside the NBA" after the game. "So I just had to trust my teammates. They kept track of me even though I was off. I just had to make the right play throughout the rest of the game. I did that, and my teammates made shots. Big shout out to those guys."

Timberwolves Are Through to the Conference Finals for the First Time Since 2004

Last time Minnesota reached the conference finals, they were led by Kevin Garnett.

With the win, the Timberwolves punched their ticket to the conference finals, where they will face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the right to represent the West in the NBA Finals this June.

It's the first time the Wolves have reached the conference finals since 2004, when they were led by legendary big man Kevin Garnett during his MVP season.

While Minnesota won three of the four games they played against the Mavericks through the regular season, the teams haven't met since January, and since then, Dallas has found a new gear.

At the time of the Mavericks' last loss to the Wolves, they were just a few games over .500, but would finish the season on a 31–17 run from that point on to secure the No. 5 seed in the West.

Game 1 of the Western Conference finals tips off in Minnesota on Wednesday night.