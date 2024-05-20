Highlights The T'Wolves made a historic NBA comeback in Game 7, becoming the first team to overcome a 15-plus point halftime deficit.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaden McDaniels lead the charge with crucial performances in the second half.

Denver heads into the offseason after a disappointing loss while the T'Wolves advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Game 7. These two words are connected to the concept of making history in sports, especially in the NBA playoffs.

It appeared once again when the Minnesota Timberwolves did the unthinkable Sunday night against the reigning champs, the Denver Nuggets. On their home court, no less.

After a brutal first half saw them stare at a double-digit deficit, the Timberwolves woke up in the second half and delivered an unforgettable performance on both sides of the court to beat Denver 98-90 and advance to their first conference finals since 2004, when Kevin Garnett was their franchise star.

Minnesota's Historic Turnaround

Rough first half followed by strong second half for Timberwolves

The Nuggets dominated for most of the first half. After trailing 12-5 halfway through the first quarter, they outscored the Wolves 19-7 to close out the period with a 24-19 lead.

They continued that momentum in the second quarter, limiting Minnesota to 19 points and putting relentless pressure on Anthony Edwards to lead by as much as 20 points and enter halftime up 53-38.

With Edwards struggling and Minnesota having trouble keeping Denver off the glass, it looked like the Nuggets were on their way to returning to the West Finals in back-to-back years.

Then the second half arrived, and everything changed from there.

Denver went ice-cold shooting from the field in the third quarter, only making five out of 19 attempts. Minnesota proceeded to take advantage, with Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combining for 17 of the team's 28 points to cut the deficit down to one to finish the period.

Minnesota's offense kept flourishing from there, outscoring Denver 32-23 in the fourth quarter. They saw key plays from Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid down the stretch to pull away in the end despite the efforts of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, who combined for 69 points.

When all was said and done, the Timberwolves completed the comeback and won a thrilling seven-game series against the defending champions. According to StatMuse, they are the first and only team in NBA history to win a Game 7 after trailing by 15 or more points at halftime.

Towns finished with a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds despite going through foul trouble. McDaniels also had a crucial performance, putting up 23 points and six rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

Despite his first-half struggles, Edwards made key plays in the second half to finish with 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Gobert had 13 points to go with nine rebounds and two blocks, while Reid provided 11 points off the bench.

What's Next For Both Teams

T'Wolves move on to Western Conference Finals; Nuggets prepare for the offseason

It was a remarkable win for the Timberwolves, keeping their season alive for another series after being put on the brink of elimination by the Nuggets. This indicates they have taken their next step in growing as a potential title contender, while developing their young star in Edwards.

As for Denver, it was an unexpected way for them to end their season. It only adds further proof to the notion that defending the title has become increasingly difficult in the modern era of the NBA, allowing parity to flourish as it should.

The Timberwolves will host Dallas to begin the Western Conference Finals on May 22 at 8:30 p.m. EST.