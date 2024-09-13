Key Takeaways The Minnesota Timberwolves have offensive struggles and they should trade Towns for Ingram, Murphy, and Hawkins to boost shot creation.

The Pelicans acquire Towns to complement their current core, improving spacing for Zion Williamson.

Trade benefits both teams: Wolves get offensive help, Pelicans enhance their frontcourt depth and offensive potential.

After years of abysmal basketball, mediocre peaks, and only a few playoff appearances, the Minnesota Timberwolves are finally legitimate contenders in the NBA . Led by one of the best shooting big men in Karl-Anthony Towns , four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert , and rising superstar Anthony Edwards , the Wolves are poised to take the NBA by storm and finally make the Finals in the near future.

Edwards is clearly their centerpiece, and at only 23 years old, he is poised to lead Minnesota for well over a decade. He has a young, defensive-minded core surrounding him, but Towns and Gobert both have massive salaries that limit the team's flexibility, so Towns has been included in trade rumors and has been linked to the New York Knicks , who need center depth.

However, the Knicks are not the only team that could use Towns. The New Orleans Pelicans are fresh off a (mostly) healthy season from Zion Williamson , have some of the better young wings in the NBA, and recently traded for Dejounte Murray . It's clear that the Pelicans, another historically hapless team, are ready to go all-in.

There is a clear weakness in New Orleans' roster. While the Wolves have two excellent centers, the Pelicans are expected to use Daniel Theis and rookie Yves Missi as their bigs. The Timberwolves are working to solidify their identity and could make a trade with New Orleans to improve the frontcourt down south.

Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans Mock Trade

The Pelicans add center depth while the Wolves open up cap space

The Pelicans need a center to start alongside Murray, Williamson, CJ McCollum , and Herbert Jones . With Jones and Murray being high-end defenders and Williamson a physical force, especially on offense, the Pelicans should be eager to take Karl-Anthony Towns, and his salary, off the hands of the Timberwolves.

Conversely, the Wolves desperately need shot creation. They easily had the best defense in the league, but their offensive rating was 16th in the league, and they took the second-fewest shots per 100 possessions. In order to boost their offense and give Edwards some options, the Wolves should trade Towns to New Orleans for Brandon Ingram , Trey Murphy III , and Jordan Hawkins .

Full Trade Details

Pelicans Receive

Karl-Anthony Towns

Timberwolves Receive

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy III

Jordan Hawkins

Ingram and Murphy III are both due for extensions at some point this season, although the Wolves could opt to let them walk next summer and save some money for a free agent who fits their roster a bit more. Hawkins, who has three years left on a $13.5 million deal, shot 36.6 percent from three in limited action as a rookie and could come in with the Wolves second unit and provide some shooting.

Towns being sent to the Pelicans is the most interesting part of the deal. He has four years left on his contract, so the Pelicans would be all-in on their current core. Williamson, when healthy, is an elite driving threat, so having a center who can space the floor on offense and let the former first-overall pick go to work inside would be a huge improvement over their current centers.

Pelicans and Timberwolves Post-Trade Starting Lineups Player Position PPG RPG APG SPG+BPG FG% 3PT% Minnesota Timberwolves Mike Conley PG 11.4 2.9 5.9 1.4 45.7% 44.2% Anthony Edwards SG 25.9 5.4 5.1 1.8 46.1% 35.7% Brandon Ingram SF 20.8 5.1 5.7 1.4 49.2% 35.5% Jaden McDaniels PF 10.5 3.1 1.4 1.5 48.9% 33.7% Rudy Gobert C 14.0 12.9 1.3 2.8 66.1% n/a New Orleans Pelicans Dejounte Murray PG 22.5 5.3 6.4 1.7 45.9% 36.3% CJ McCollum SG 20.0 4.3 4.6 1.5 45.9% 42.9% Herbert Jones SF 11.0 3.6 2.6 2.2 49.8% 41.8% Zion Williamson PF 22.9 5.8 5.0 1.8 57.0% 33.3% Karl-Anthony Towns C 21.8 8.3 3.0 1.4 50.4% 41.6%

This mock trade allows the Pelicans to keep most of their solid defense intact. Murphy III is a solid defender, but he is not as good as Herb Jones, who received All-Defensive honors last season. With a floor-spacing big in New Orleans, the Pelicans could rival the best teams in the Western Conference.

While the Wolves are losing the best player in the deal, they would be able to afford either Ingram or Murphy long-term, which helps tremendously with their shot creation. Adding a high-level wing next to Edwards, Mike Conley , Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels , whose shooting regressed last season, would provide a tremendous boost to their offense without sacrificing much on the defensive side of the ball.

Neither team would give up key bench players like Theis, Naz Reid , Jose Alvarado , or Nickeil Alexander-Walker . Both teams would keep their identities intact, but one would get some much-needed flexibility as the Wolves try to build around Edwards as he enters his prime, and the Pelicans get an All-Star, sharpshooting center to space the floor for Murray and Williamson.