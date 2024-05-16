Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers are evaluating a fit between Mitchell & Garland. If Mitchell stays, Garland's representation may discuss a new home.

Timberwolves have been interested in Garland since 2019—potential succession plan for Mike Conley.

If Mitchell leaves, the Cavs may acquire young players/picks for Garland. Minnesota may pursue a championship with Garland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot of questions to answer this offseason. They put up a fight, despite missing Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, and Caris LeVert, but the Boston Celtics eliminated them from the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday. Cleveland enters the summer with uncertainty surrounding Darius Garland and Mitchell, the frontcourt pairing of Evan Mobley and Allen, as well as the future of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

On Run It Back, FanDuel's flagship NBA show, Shams Charania spoke about the Cavaliers' plans regarding Mitchell and Garland.

It did not take long for a championship-contending team to throw its name out there as a potential suitor for Garland - the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota Had Its Eyes on Garland Since 2019

Garland could have been on the Timberwolves since day one

Cleveland selected Garland with the fifth pick in the 2019 draft, but Minnesota attempted to trade up for the former Vanderbilt University guard. With Anthony Edwards leaping into stardom, the Timberwolves know they have to bolster their roster for an NBA title sooner rather than later.

"Since 2019, when Minnesota tried to trade up to select Garland in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Timberwolves have been fans of Garland’s game and need a succession plan for current starting veteran guard Mike Conley.” - Evan Dammarell

Mike Conley will turn 37 years old on October 11. Even though he is a reliable pick-and-roll operator and serviceable defender, Father Time will likely catch him before Edwards hits his prime. Garland brings more on the offensive end than Conley with his ability to shoot from deep. His three-point threat and shifty ball handling make him a tough cover. In Cleveland, Garland has two great lob threats, Mobley and Allen. Gobert and Conley form an excellent alley-oop and pick-and-roll duo, but the Timberwolves would not lose out on much in that department if they added Garland.

Darius Garland - Pick-and-Roll (PNR) Per Game Stats 2023-2024 Season Category Value Rank PNR Frequency% 48.3 1 PNR Points 8.5 6 PNR Possessions 8.3 9

Garland is not a strong defender, but Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would provide more than enough defense to keep the Timberwolves near the top of the association in defensive rating. They ranked first this season with a 108.4 mark.

If Mitchell leaves the Cavaliers, and they enter a rebuild, Cleveland will look to acquire young players and draft picks in return for Garland. Minnesota only has three first-round picks in the next seven years, but they could pair that capital with a young, promising scorer like Leonard Miller. The Timberwolves do not have much draft capital due to the Gobert trade with the Utah Jazz. If they acquire Garland, the franchise will go all-in, hoping to capture Minnesota's first championship.