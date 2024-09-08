Key Takeaways The Timberwolves traded for Rob Dillingham in a low-risk, high-reward move for future picks.

Dillingham could be a star for Minnesota, adding offensive firepower to the team.

Dillingham is an ideal fit for the Timberwolves due to his offensive talent. Minnesota's top defense addresses his weaknesses on defense.

This offseason saw several teams go all-in on their pursuit to unseat the defending champion Boston Celtics .

The New York Knicks cashed in all their chips to land Mikal Bridges to reunite him with Jalen Brunson and the rest of the Villanova boys.

Paul George moved to the East Coast and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers to form a Big Three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey .

The reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks re-tooled and pried away four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors . The Oklahoma City Thunder traded for Alex Caruso and signed Isaiah Hartenstein to address some of their weaknesses from last season.

These are just some of the notable moves that made contenders even stronger heading into next season.

While the aforementioned were big splashes, one top contender sneakily made the best move this offseason: the Minnesota Timberwolves .

Best Move of the Offseason: Timberwolves Trading for Rob Dillingham

Minnesota acquired the Kentucky standout by trading future draft picks

Rob Dillingham was originally selected by the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 8 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. But the Timberwolves quickly pounced on the opportunity to acquire the Kentucky standout from a Spurs team that does not appear to be done collecting future assets.

Minnesota acquired the draft rights for Dillingham in exchange for an unprotected 2031 first round pick and a top-1 protected 2023 pick swap.

Timberwolves-Spurs Draft Day Trade Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: San Antonio Spurs Receive: Rob Dillingham 2031 1st round pick (unprotected) 2030 pick swap (top 1 protected)

This is a low-risk, high-reward acquisition for the Timberwolves. The picks they traded are still far ahead into the future.

There is no knowing where Minnesota will be at that point. But given that they are in win-now mode, having just made the Western Conference Finals, there is good reason for them to strike on this deal.

Low-Risk, High-Reward Move for the Timberwolves

Dillingham could be a star for Minnesota

By acquiring Dillingham, the Timberwolves possibly just landed their point guard of the future to potentially form a scary and dynamic backcourt with franchise superstar Anthony Edwards . Minnesota's current starting point guard is 36-year-old Mike Conley Jr., who likely only has a few years left in his career.

Conley is still an effective point guard at this point, which makes taking a 19-year-old who has great upside a sensible move. Playing in a team with All-Stars and veterans, Dillingham won't have the pressure to perform at a high level right away.

He will have the luxury of easing himself into the league as he learns the ropes of being a point guard in the NBA. And who better to learn from than the ultimate pro in Conley, who is a four-time recipient of the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Dillingham could eventually take over the starting point guard spot in a couple of years. If he turns out to be an All-Star caliber player next to Edwards, he could potentially take the Timberwolves to the next level.

While looking ahead to the future is great, there is a good chance that Dillingham could provide an immediate impact for the Timberwolves in his rookie season.

Rob Dillingham's Fit With the Timberwolves

Minnesota is an ideal landing spot for the rookie

Despite their success last season, the Timberwolves had trouble on the offensive side of the floor. They were just 17th in offensive rating last year and didn't really have another perimeter creator other than Edwards.

That's where Dillingham comes in.

The first thing that stands out about Dillingham is his dynamic offensive talent. With his combination of quickness, skill, and explosiveness, the Kentucky standout is arguably the best creator of his class.

Rob Dillingham College Stats Category Stats PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 FG% 47.5% 3P% 44.4%

Dillingham is going to be a nightmare to defend on the perimeter. Apart from his elite outside shooting, he possesses a tight handle that enables him to get to wherever he wants on the floor. Pairing that with a smooth jumper and the ability to shoot off the bounce, Dillingham has the potential to be as pure a scorer as anyone in the NBA.

But he isn't just a bucket-getter. Dillingham can also create plays for his teammates. Though his scoring stood out more, he was a solid facilitator in his lone year as a Wildcat and displayed the ability to make the right plays when needed.

He more so showcased his playmaking chops during the NBA Summer League, where he averaged 7.6 assists in five outings.

The main concern about Dillingham, however, is his size. At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, he could have a tough time dealing with the bigger guards in the NBA, especially on defense. His small stature makes him an easy target for opposing offenses to hunt him on the defensive end.

Luckily for him, he just landed on the best defensive team in the NBA. The Timberwolves are littered with top-notch defenders, beginning with four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert anchoring the paint.

They also have a parade of lengthy wing defenders with All-Defensive Team member Jaden McDaniels , reserve guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker , and, of course, Anthony Edwards, who is quickly becoming a two-way superstar in the NBA.

Their presence should help shore up the defensive deficiencies Dillingham has due to his size.

Dillingham is already excited about joining the Timberwolves, and it's easy to see why. The two are a match made in heaven.