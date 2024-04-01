Highlights Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert criticized Alex Caruso for what he believed to be a dangerous play on Sunday night.

The play brought a strong debate from supporters of Gobert and many defending Caruso of simply boxing out for a rebound.

Gobert expressed injury concerns and called on the NBA to look into the play.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert wasn't pleased with Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso after Sunday's matchup. He also had no issue letting the world hear about his frustration with the 30-year-old after saying Caruso went at his legs and called for the NBA to "look at" the play.

The play in question came just before halftime of the game, and Caruso can be seen attempting to box out Gobert for a rebound just before the buzzer. Here's a look at the clip:

There was a pretty strong debate back-and-forth among fans on whether anything Caruso did was illegal, or if it just looked slightly worse due to the Bulls guard being roughly eight inches shorter than Gobert.

Gobert Sounds Off, Calls Out Caruso

Timberwolves big man took issue with Caruso's box out attempt

While fans had plenty to debate about over the play, Gobert was steadfast in his response on the incident. He was asked if Caruso went "at [Gobert's] legs" on the play during the postgame press conference, to which Gobert responded, "Yeah," and proceeded to elaborate, as Athlon Sports detailed.

"I had a knee injury a couple years ago on the same play and missed a month because someone ran into my knee. I hope they look at this, because if they don't hold people accountable, I'm gonna hold them accountable myself," — Rudy Gobert

It's a strong statement from the Minnesota big man, especially considering he tacked on the line about holding players "accountable myself." There's no question Gobert was frustrated in the moment, especially coming off a rare home loss at the hands of the Bulls by a score of 109-101.

Timberwolves, Bulls With Drastically Different Playoff Mindsets Currently

T'Wolves are fighting for the top seed, while Bulls appear to be nearly set

The Timberwolves have been one of the most impressive surprises of the NBA season, currently boasting a 51-23 record and remaining in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the West even after Karl-Anthony Towns was sidelined with an injury.

Anthony Edwards and Gobert, among others, have stepped up and after Sunday's loss, the T'Wolves are one game back of the now-standalone No. 1 seed, the Oklahoma City Thunder. But Minnesota is actually No. 3 in the conference, also behind the Denver Nuggets, who are a half-game behind the Thunder.

While the T'Wolves jockey for a top seed, the Bulls are close to being set with their spot in the play-in tournament. Chicago is the No. 9 seed at this moment, and they sit four games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 8 spot and 1.5 games in front of the Atlanta Hawks in the No. 10 seed.

Chicago would obviously like to stay where they are if jumping up to No. 8 doesn't prove to be in play, and it is a likely longshot with the 76ers set to get Joel Embiid back in the lineup soon. If the playoffs began today, the East's play-in tournament would feature the Miami Heat, 76ers, Bulls and Hawks.