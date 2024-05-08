Highlights Timberwolves' Gobert was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year for the 4th time, joining elite company.

Despite Gobert's absence in Game 2 of the second-round series against the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota excelled defensively.

Gobert praised his teammates for their exceptional defense which held the Nuggets to just 80 points and gave Minnesota a 2-0 series lead.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was named Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday night, marking the fourth time he's won the award. The honor puts him in elite company, joining Hall of Fame centers Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only other four-time winners in the history of the sport.

Gobert accepted the award on Tuesday night's broadcast of "Inside the NBA," joining host Ernie Johnson and the panel of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith over a video call to receive the honor.

While the Timberwolves are still in the playoffs, Gobert was unable to play in their game on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets, taking a leave of absence from the team to be with his partner during the birth of their son.

Despite being without the Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota put up one of their best defensive performances of the season, holding the Nuggets to their lowest point total of the season en route to a 106–80 victory.

Speaking with TNT after receiving his award, Gobert praised his teammates for their impressive game against Denver.

"The guys, they did the job," Gobert said. "And not just ‘did the job.’ They did it in incredible fashion, defensively and offensively. The love that they showed me, the support they showed me from a distance, it’s something I’ll never forget."

Don't Let Game 2 Fool You, Gobert Is the Best Defender in the NBA Right Now

While Minnesota looked great without him, Gobert's return will be a boon to their defense for the rest of the series.

Basketball fans might have been surprised to see a team put up one of the best defensive performances of their season while missing the Defensive Player of the Year on the floor, but the Timberwolves pride themselves in team defense, and Gobert's impact is undeniable.

"It's great teamwork," Gobert said of winning the award. "We love to get individual awards and all these things, and it's great, but you can't do it alone.

Gobert has done plenty alone, averaging 11.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, but the real quality of his defense shines through when the team plays as one unit. With his unbelievable length and lateral movement, Gobert is an unstoppable force under the basket.

Despite his continued greatness though, Gobert's reign over the DPOY award might be coming to an end in the near future, as a new competitor has come for his throne: San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

In his rookie season, Wemby finished second in voting for the award, and received 19 first-place votes. As of now, the Spurs are bad and the Wolves are great, so it might still be a while before Wembanyama catches up, but don't be surprised if the shake-up comes quicker than expected.