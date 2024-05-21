Highlights Towns and Gobert led Timberwolves to victory in Game 7 with impressive play on both ends of the floor vs. Nuggets.

Towns showcased improved defense against Jokic, proving critics wrong.

Game 7 success bought time for the two-center lineup in Minnesota, challenging modern NBA norms.

When the Minnesota Timberwolves made the trade to send five players and five draft picks to the Utah Jazz for three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, they were met with intense criticism. Many pundits called it the worst trade in league history, citing the expensive cost to pair one playoff question mark with another in the frontcourt.

Viewers not only questioned the postseason resumes of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, but also the clunky fit that a two-center frontcourt seemed to be. Gobert hurts a team's spacing with his offensive ineptitude, while Towns struggles on the defensive end, making it likely they would have to trade one of the big men. Or so we thought.

Turns out, Minnesota was built specifically to beat the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić, and it worked in just the second year of the Gobert era. In the pivotal Game 7 in Denver, Gobert and Towns were a huge reason the Timberwolves advanced.

Towns (And Gobert) Took the Scoring Burden With Edwards Struggling

Anthony Edwards had his worst half of the season, but his teammates picked him up

All series, the assumption had been that Anthony Edwards would have to carry the Timberwolves' offense almost on his own because of the struggles that every one of his teammates were having. All the defensive-minded players were showing their weakness as they couldn't buy a bucket, while Towns wasn't providing enough consistent production for Minnesota to outscore Denver's well-oiled offense.

In the games where Edwards didn't have it, like Games 3 and 5, the Timberwolves had no chance and were blown out by the Nuggets. There simply weren't enough points out there for Minnesota to compete, but Game 7 was a different story.

Towns, Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels combined for 59 points on 31 shots to cover for Edwards' career playoff-worst 16 points on 6/24 from the field. Edwards was one for seven with four points at halftime, but big shots from Towns and McDaniels kept Minnesota in the game until their defense figured out Jamal Murray and Jokić.

Every time it seemed like Denver was going to pull away completely, those two players would stop the bleeding with a couple of baskets.

Towns/Gobert vs. Nuggets Game 7 Player Points Rebounds FG Stocks Towns 23 12 8-14 3 Gobert 13 9 3-7 3

*Stocks=Steals+Blocks

Gobert, typically a non-threat offensively, hit seven of his nine free throws, a huge and-one finish, and a fadeaway jumper over Jokić during their fourth-quarter run that seemed to convince Minnesota's players they were destined to win the game. Gobert has so often come up short offensively in his playoff career that it was somewhat shocking to see him deliver in such a big way.

Towns and McDaniels kept the Wolves hanging around, and heroics from Gobert and Naz Reid helped Edwards finish off the defending champs.

Towns & Gobert Reversed the Narrative About Their Playoff Defense

Towns, Gobert showcased toughness and pride with the season on the line

Towns has always been a much maligned defender, with analysts citing his inability to move his feet and stay in front on the perimeter while also lacking the toughness to use his size in the post. He has taken huge strides this season defensively, crediting Gobert's arrival and the identity change it inspired for this Wolves team.

Towns proved his defensive improvement was here to stay in this series by credibly guarding Jokić all series and being the best option Minnesota had to slow down the three-time MVP. Towns weaponized his bulky frame to absorb the physical blows Jokić usually backs opponents down with in a way that Gobert couldn't. Towns also switched onto Murray and stayed in front of him consistently, showing incredible improvement from what his reputation would indicate.

Jokić was able to dominate Gobert 1v1, but Towns' ability to guard him straight up allowed the four-time DPOY to stay on non-shooter Aaron Gordon and roam as a help defender in the paint. Gobert's constant presence around the rim stifled Denver's offense to a degree rarely seen in the past two seasons.

KAT 1v1 Defense (2nd-Round) Player Guarded Points FG 3PFG Jokić 59 24/55 (43.6%) 4/21 (19.0%) Murray 28 11/31 (35.5%) 5/12 (41.7%)

Although the Frenchman wasn't able to shut down Jokić personally (he received intense media criticism for it), he showed his crazy ability to wreck opposing offenses as a rim protector, deterring shots on seemingly every possession.

Gobert's defensive value now that he's surrounded by competent defenders proves that the narrative about his playoff limitations should've focused more on the weakness of Utah's perimeter players.

Game 7 Victory Bought Time for the Two-Center Lineup

Timberwolves proved you can win with unique build

After all the criticism levied Minnesota's way about trading so much to acquire Gobert and form a two-big-man lineup, it seemed that trading one of the centers was inevitable. Rumors have circulated for over a year regarding possible trade partners for Towns, so the Wolves could commit to Gobert long-term.

Most viewers believed paying nearly $100M for two centers was a death sentence in the modern NBA due to the spacing and versatility concerns.

Concerning Contracts? Player Contract Runs Through Towns $55.2M 2027-28 Gobert $41M 2025-26

With that said, one of these guys appeared all but gone when Minnesota fell down 3-2 to Denver, looking dead in the water before Game 6. I even argued that Towns' Wolves career was on the line in the final two contests, and he responded with an excellent Game 7 performance to help lift the Wolves into the Western Conference Finals.

There is no better endorsement of the feasibility of a formula than knocking off the defending champions, and now Towns, Gobert and company can further their statements by winning an NBA Title.