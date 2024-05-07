This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Rudy Gobert cemented his reputation as arguably the best defensive player of his generation on Tuesday, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award for a record-tying fourth time.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' center joined Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only players in NBA history to win the award four times.

Gobert edged out the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo and San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom — and fellow Frenchman — Victor Wembanyama to earn the honor.

In 76 games this season, the 31-year-old averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 0.7 steals per game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rudy Gobert is the first Timberwolves player to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Gobert Leads NBA's Best Defense

Timberwolves posted league-best 108.4 defensive rating

Gobert played a huge role in lifting Minnesota to becoming the top defense in the NBA, as the Timberwolves finished the regular season with the best defensive rating (108.4) and allowing the fewest points per game (106.5).

Gobert led Timberwolves' starters in defensive rating (106.6), net rating (8.0), rebound percentage (19.0%) and blocks (2.1). Gobert held opponents to a 43.4 percent field goal percentage, including 49.2 percent on shot attempts within six feet of the basket.

Rudy Gobert - 2023-24 Defensive Stats Category Stat League Rank Defensive Rating 106.6 6th Blocks 2.1 6th Contested Shots (Total) 835 4th Box Outs (Total) 214 5th Defensive Rebound Percentage 25.6 8th

"We love to give individual awards, and it's great, but you can't win alone. I have a lot of gratitude for Tim Connelly, Chris Finch, all my teammates for believing in me and allowing me to do what I do best every day. Credit to the guys for buying in and going into every single night with the same mindset. We really wanted to be a defensive-minded team and we've really been able to do that so far."