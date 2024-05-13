Highlights Aaron Gordon's impressive performance helped the Nuggets tie the series with the Timberwolves at 2-2.

Gordon's efficiency and contribution drew a perfect line referencing Kobe Bryant from Rudy Gobert.

The Nuggets showed resiliency with two straight road wins, shifting the momentum as they're set to head back to Denver for Game 5.

The Denver Nuggets tied up their Western Conference semifinal series with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, stealing a 115–107 win on the road to send the series back to Denver at 2–2.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokić had another MVP performance, leading Denver with 35 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. But just behind Jokić, another hero stepped up for the Nuggets on Sunday: forward Aaron Gordon.

Gordon had possibly the most efficient game of the postseason thus far, scoring 27 points on just 12 shots, shooting 11-of-12 from the floor, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. He added seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal for good measure.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who defended Gordon for a portion of the game, had some high praise for his opponent's performance.

"A lot of the shots that he made were contested," Gobert told reporters in the locker room after the game. "If Gordon turns into Kobe Bryant for some stretches, we’ve got to live with that. Those shots were contested, highly contested some of them. It’s just part of the game.

Gobert Wasn't the Only One to Praise Gordon for His Performance

Gordon also left Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards in disbelief.

Gordon has been wildly efficient for the Nuggets so far this series. Through four games, he's shot a jaw-dropping 71.8% from the floor.

Denver head coach Michael Malone had nothing but praise for Gordon's effort.

"We don’t win without him," Malone said during his post-game press conference. "Nikola is going to do what he does, 35-7-7, but what Aaron is doing, in terms of the offense, the shot-making, the play-making, the physicality, the defense on two All-Stars. So much is being asked of him right now. What you love about Aaron Gordon is, since day one he put on that Nugget uniform, it’s always been about the Nuggets first. Truly selfless."

Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards also gave Gordon his flowers in his own, unique way. While it wasn't direct praise, Edwards took one last look at the box score as he got up at the end of his own press conference, shook his head, and said "Aaron Gordon," with a laugh.

The Western Conference semifinals will now head back to Denver as a brand-new series. After Minnesota won both games in Denver to start things off, the Nuggets have now answered back with two straight road wins of their own.

Game 5 tips off on Tuesday night.