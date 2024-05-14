Highlights The NBA fined Rudy Gobert $75,000 for calling out officials questioning the league's integrity.

Gobert's prior fines show a history of referring to money to justify referee calls.

The league's actions against Gobert aim to dispel any notions of financial influence in officiating.

This Sunday (May 12), the Denver Nuggets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minnesota, 115-107 to bring the series to a 2-2 tie. Towards the end of the fourth quarter, with a little over four minutes remaining, Timberwolves anchor Rudy Gobert was called for an over-the-back foul on Jamal Murray.

Immediately following the whistle, Gobert proceeded to walk away and flashed a familiar gesture.

This move, although brief, is one that suggests the officiating is influenced by financial matters. The NBA, standing strong behind the integrity of their league, issued a fine to Gobert for his actions.

Although the integrity of the league’s officiating is always taken extremely seriously, it’s been under the magnifying glass ever since the legalization and integration of gambling into professional sports. The fine of $75,000 may seem hefty, but there’s a reason the price is so high.

Not His First Offense

Gobert has a history of referencing money as the reason behind the referees’ calls

The official statement issued by the NBA cites “Gobert’s history of improper conduct towards officials” as a reason for the price tag on this particular offense, as it's not his first time in this position.

Earlier in the season, against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Gobert was called for committing a foul on Jarrett Allen in which he made the same gesture towards the referees.

This infraction led to the Cavaliers tying the game to send it into overtime and eventually pulling out a 104-113 victory. For this instance, Gobert was fined $100,000. While not quite as pricey as his most recent fine, the penalty does indicate how seriously the NBA takes these kinds of accusations. For making the sign twice, in two separate games, Gobert has been fined close to $200,000.

Although, these kinds of gestures aren't exclusive to just Gobert, as many have been quick to point out. In the same game, Nuggets star Murray can be seen making an extremely similar, if not the exact same, gesture towards the officials after he was unhappy with a call in the first quarter of the game. Despite the multiple fines on Gobert for his actions, Murray's actions have yet to be acknowledged by the league.

Whether or not Gobert continues to allude to ulterior motives behind the officiating, it’s clear that the NBA is doing everything in its power to disavow any notion that financial means play any role in the outcome of games.