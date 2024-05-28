Highlights The Timberwolves are on the verge of elimination due to star players struggling against the Mavericks' suffocating defense.

Despite a strong supporting cast stepping up, Minnesota's offense is stagnant without Edwards and Towns performing well.

Edwards faces immense defensive pressure, requiring Towns to step up as a secondary scorer for Minnesota to have a chance.

Following Sunday night's 107-116 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Minnesota Timberwolves are on the verge of elimination from the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Although they're technically still in contention, no team in NBA history has come back down 0-3, and Minnesota's performance this series makes it difficult to believe that they can be the first team to do so.

Star players Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have been completely shut down this series, and are both playing the worst basketball of their respective playoff careers. Edwards is averaging 22 points this series on 19 shot attempts per game, and Towns is averaging 15 points on less than 14 percent three-point shooting.

Without the reliable contribution of their stars, the team's offense has stagnated.

Mavericks' Defense Has Suffocated Edwards

Edwards is averaging just 36.4 percent on driving field goal attempts

The biggest problem for Edwards this series has been his inability to establish a shooting rhythm. He's been one of the best scorers throughout this entire postseason, both through his elite jump-shooting and his ability to get to the rim, but those same attributes that generated him comparisons to Michael Jordan are no longer present this series.

The Denver Nuggets seemed to have exposed Edwards when they started to soft double team him on every possession, making it difficult for him to find his shot, and it messed up his rhythm. Now the Mavericks are employing the same strategy, and it's obviously messing with Edwards' offense.

Since he doesn't get his bread and butter isolation jump shot nearly as often anymore, he's resorted to attacking the rim to compensate. However, Dallas' interior defense has been elite, and they're taking away any easy scoring opportunity for Edwards, and are forcing him to work for each of his baskets.

Despite driving nearly 20 times per game this series, he's only been able to find around seven field goal attempts, and is only converting them at a 36 percent rate.

Anthony Edwards Driving Stats - 2024 NBA Playoffs Opponent Drives Driving FGA Driving FG% Driving Points Dallas Mavericks 19.7 7.3 36.4 8.7 Denver Nuggets 13.4 6.6 58.7 10.1 Phoenix Suns 14.3 6.0 54.2 9.0

Despite driving more often in this Western Conference Finals series against Dallas, he's averaging fewer points from these drives than he did in his previous series against Denver and Phoenix. The Mavericks deserve endless praise for their suffocating defense, as their ability to take away easy shots in the interior isn't just present in this series, but their previous two as well.

Minnesota's Supporting Cast Has Been Quite Good

But they still can't make up for Karl-Anthony Towns' Poor Play

Doubling Edwards is a viable strategy for two reasons. First, he's still not experienced enough as a decision maker to take advantage of discrepancies in defensive numbers. In many possessions, the team doubling Edwards often goes unpunished because the ball doesn't move quickly enough to the player that the opposing defense sags away from.

This means that teams are often able to create defensive mismatches for free since Minnesota can't always take advantage. Typically, this is where a secondary scorer comes in to alleviate pressure, by taking advantage of the defensive resources expended to double. However, this leads into the second reason why doubling Edwards is a viable strategy. The Timberwolves' secondary scorer has been extremely inefficient this series.

Towns has struggled heavily this series, averaging just 15 points on less than 28 percent shooting from the field. He's only made three of his twenty-two three-point attempts as well, and is averaging a career low 37.4 percent true shooting rate.

He just hasn't found his stroke from three, but can't find easy buckets from the interior either. In the above possession, he beats P.J. Washington on the baseline but gets met at the rim by Daniel Gafford and blocked.

Without any of their two stars playing well, the Minnesota offense is just stagnant, which is a shame considering that the rest of the Timberwolves are playing quite well. Naz Reid is the team's second leading scorer this series, despite coming off the bench, and he's averaging 55 percent from three.

Jaden McDaniels has given the Timberwolves almost 14 points on 56 percent three-point shooting, and Mike Conley has been as reliable as ever, averaging just over 13 points on 47 percent shooting from the field.

Minnesota's supporting cast has played well, but at the end of the day, the team's offensive success hinges on the performance of Edwards and Towns. Edwards is facing the most defensive pressure of any player on the Timberwolves, and as such, it's up to Towns to step up as the secondary scorer if Minnesota wants to even secure one win this series.