Highlights Timberwolves players skipped Inside the NBA postgame show in solidarity with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns against Draymond Green's criticism.

Draymond Green remained unfazed by Minnesota's playoff exit, as the Mavericks advanced to their first NBA Finals in 13 years.

The decision to skip the postgame interview follows Green's history of run-ins with Minnesota's big men, making the series more personal.

Intimidation faced the Minnesota Timberwolves as they returned home for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks .

Minnesota avoided a sweep with a 105-100 victory in Game 4. They brought life back into a fan base that desperately wanted this renaissance postseason to continue to four wins in the championship round.

Instead, Minnesota left their fans flat on their faces just minutes after tipoff of last night's Game 5. Minnesota getting obliterated in just the first quarter wasn't the only unusual activity from last night. The team made none of its star players available afterward for Inside the NBA, TNT's venerable postgame show.

T'Wolves Players Skip Postgame Session Because of Draymond Green

The news overshadowed Minnesota's lifeless Game 5 performance

According to NBA insiders Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic, Timberwolves players didn’t go on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” postgame show to support Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns against Draymond Green .

“[Anthony] Edwards was surrounded by a tight-knit team, one with such strong chemistry that it decided as a group that no player would appear on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ postgame show after their victory in Game 4 in Dallas, team sources told The Athletic. The decision was a sign of support for Gobert and Towns, who were the subject of derisive and seemingly personal criticism from panelist and Golden State forward Draymond Green.”

Typically, the best performer from the winning team of the series is invited to speak with Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley , Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Green. This series had its own backstory. Green and Minnesota's big men have often been more adversaries than buddies.

“We’ve been through a lot of adversity as a group over the last two years, individually, collectively, and that never broke us. That made us better. I don’t think we plan on giving up now. It’s been some amazing progress. And we gotta keep going through that.”

Green's Postgame Reaction

In pure Draymond fashion, he wasn't bothered

Facing elimination in Game 5 at home, the Timberwolves fell behind by 29 at halftime. The second half wasn't any different. The Mavericks are now headed to their first NBA Finals appearance in 13 years.

Meanwhile, Green was on an airplane, and when he finally was able to check in on the score, he took to X/Twitter to express his thoughts.

"WiFi just came on, on my flight after a while in the air… OUCH!! lol wow."

We know that Green does not like Gobert because of their many on and off-court kerfuffles. The four-time NBA champ has also had his run-ins with Karl-Anthony Towns. Now that Minnesota has been sent packing for the summer, we know who is sitting back and enjoying Minnesota's playoff exit the most.