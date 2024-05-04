Highlights Rudy Gobert's defense elevates the Timberwolves to new heights in their successful playoff run.

Gobert's move proves the Jazz duo breakup was the right choice as he thrives in Minnesota's defensive-minded team.

The Timberwolves' league-best defense faces a tough test versus the Nuggets. Gobert's matchup against Jokić is key.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' exceptional regular season performance has translated seamless to the postseason. While the story of the Timberwolves' dominant sweep of the Phoenix Suns was the heroics of rising superstar Anthony Edwards, who is cementing himself as one of the league's best players, most expected greatness from the former first overall pick.

While Edwards has showcased his ability to be a number one option all season and into the playoffs, it has been the stifling defense and added involvement of Rudy Gobert that has elevated Minnesota to new heights this year. Despite being a three-time Defensive Player of the Year with a fourth likely on its way, Gobert has seemingly never gotten respect from his peers as a true defensive force due the perimiter-centric nature of the NBA Playoffs, where his rim protection is less of a threat and has even looked like a liability in past postseasons.

Gobert's tenure with the Timberwolves, especially recently, has indicated that the 7-foot-1 big man wasn't the core problem during his postseason runs with his former team, the Utah Jazz; rather, it was the lack of legitamate perimeter defenders around him. Considering Minnesota boasts the league's lockdown defense - which has continued into the playoffs, it's hard to argue that Gobert has had anything but a positive impact during the Timberwolves' best season since 2004.

Jazz Were So Close, Yet So Far From Success

Utah made the postseason every year Donovan Mitchell and Gobert played together

The Jazz knew they had drafted a star in Louisville's Donovan Mitchell almost immediately after he burst onto the scene in 2017. The explosive guard nearly captured Rookie of the Year honors, but importantly, ended Utah's four-year postseason drought.

Despite being a predictable first-round exit led by a 21-year-old, the Jazz continued to experiment and tweak their roster over the course of the next four seasons around Mitchell and Gobert, who eventually established themselves as one of the league's best on-court duos. The Jazz alternated between first and second-round playoff exits, despite routinely floating around 50 wins.

Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert Statistics as Teammates (2017-2022) Category Mitchell Gobert PPG 23.9 14.9 TS% 55.5% 69.1% Win Shares 29.0 56.1

It wasn't until Utah made the savvy additions of veteran point guard Mike Conley and sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanović that the Jazz truly began to hit their stride as one of the NBA's premier teams. With more offensive firepower and a starting lineup that routinely oblierated defenses, the Jazz were able to lock down the Western Conference's top seed in 2020-21.

Despite being granted the perfect opportunity to take the franchise to its first Conference Finals since 2007 against an injury-riddled Los Angeles Clippers squad missing Kawhi Leonard, the Jazz faltered in an embarassing six-game defeat. This would evidently be the peak of the Mitchell-Gobert experience, as Utah again fell in the first round after running back the previous year's roster with minimal changes.

Once a budding duo with plenty of promise, Jazz brass knew it was time to break up their core amid reported tension between their stars and consecutive underwhelming playoff appearances. During this uncertaintly, it wasn't known if the Jazz would move on from one or both of Mitchell and Gobert. Regardless, much of the blame was directed at Gobert, an easier target considering he would be forced to watch from the sidelines at times late in games if the opponent went small.

Gobert's ensuing move to Minnesota would show that he wasn't unplayable, but that he simply wasn't capable for covering up for his teammate's subpar defensive effort and abilities. With an aging Mike Conley and and Royce O'Neale as his only positive defensive help, Gobert was oftentimes left covering up for his perimiter teammates getting blown by, looking out of position as a result.

Timberwolves' Gamble on Gobert Paying Off

Minnesota has put their big man in a position to succeed, unlike his previous team

When Minnesota readily shipped away multiple first-round picks to land Gobert, there was understandable confusing considering the team already had a franchise center in Karl-Anthony Towns. Considering the intial results of this experiment and the relative success of Utah's newest young center, Walker Kessler, who was brought in to the deal, the negative feedback was warranted.

However, in hindsight, it seems the shortcomings of the 2022-23 Timberwolves came down to an injury-plagued roster and the tall task of figuring out how to balance the talents of two All-NBA centers.

Gobert and defensive stud Jaden McDaniels, along with 2024 Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid, kept Minnesota's frontcourt in tact after Towns went down with a torn mensicus midseason. Mike Conley has also proven to still be effective after joining Gobert in Minnesota, even as his role continues to diminish. Edwards has turned the corner from rising star to established superstar.

Even journeyman Kyle Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have turned in productive and effective performances in the regular season and playoffs. Most importantly, every single one of Gobert's new teammates gives a more concentrated and effective effort on defense - a luxury he never had while with the Jazz.

2021-22 Jazz Defense vs. 2023-24 Timberwolves Defense Category Jazz Timberwolves DRTG 110.0 108.4 Opponent Points in Paint 45.3 46.1 SPG 7.2 7.9

With the Timberwolves looking like a true contender through the first round of the playoffs, narratives will continue to be formed surrounding both individuals and the cohesion of their unorthodox roster.

Minnesota's league-best defense will have its hardest test yet when they face the reigning-champion Denver Nuggets in the second round, as Denver provides much tougher matchups than Phoenix posed. Chief among them is two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, who has dealt Gobert a heavy dose of his offensive wizardry in the past.

Gobert's defensive performance against Jokić will likely be one of the series' main talking points, while also providing Gobert with the opportunity to change his postseason reputation.

Even if Minnesota does succumb to the Nuggets, a powerhouse in their own right, the season should be viewed as a success for the franchise. It has become clear that Gobert can find success with a roster built around his strengths, while his effectiveness can also be attributed to having teammates that trust him more on both sides of the ball.

With an Edwards extension looming and two centers set to make north of $50 million annually, the Timberwolves may have to make some tough financial decisions sooner rather than later. After this year, though, Gobert has seemingly proven himself over Towns as the more essential asset for a contending team.