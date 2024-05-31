Highlights Karl-Anthony Towns adapts his game to fit team needs, transitioning roles from the number one option to a supporting player.

Towns improved his defense by buying into the team's defensive philosophy, showing increased effort and hustle.

Sacrifice and adaptation by Towns goes unnoticed by many, but his selflessness contributes to the Timberwolves' success.

Following a disappointing 1-4 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves are officially eliminated from NBA championship contention. Naturally, the NBA media tends to look for scapegoats to blame for losses rather than celebrating the greatness of the victors, and the discussion around this series is no different.

Emerging superstar Anthony Edwards and reigning Defensive Player of The Year Rudy Gobert got their fair share of criticism, but it seems like Karl-Anthony Towns was the recipient of the most backlash. Even TNT took its turn to poke fun of the All Star, putting up an infographic titled "Bad Kitty" following the Game 3 loss.

And with Towns, this criticism isn't a newfound thing, but rather an ongoing issue since early on in his career. Jimmy Butler's abrupt departure from the Timberwolves, alongside his immediate success in Philadelphia and Miami, fueled the anger thrown towards Towns, who many considered to be a player not capable of winning.

However, what many fail to consider is that the NBA's most misunderstood star has sacrificed and adapted the most throughout his career to contribute to his team's success. Although this level of contribution may go unnoticed by most, it's important to highlight that positive impact goes beyond just box score statistics.

A Man Willing to Change and Accept Any Role

Karl-Anthony Towns has adapted his game to fit the needs of his teams throughout the years

Shortly after entering the league, Towns was hailed as the face of the next generation of great big men. He was a double-double machine his rookie year and secured the Rookie of the Year award for his play. Many felt that he was capable of being a number one option with the right pieces around him. The following season, he averaged 25.1 points, nearly seven more points than his rookie season, despite averaging the same number of attempts.

Shortly after Butler arrived, it was clear that Towns was no longer the main focal point of the offense, nor was he the number two as the team still favored Andrew Wiggins as a shot creator. As a result, Towns changed his game to be more of a spacer. 24 percent of his field goal attempts came from three, a six percent increase from the season prior.

Once Butler left, Towns claimed his role as the number one option, and saw an uptick in his usage and field goal attempts once again. Towns would retain this role until the emergence of Edwards, whose prompt rise to superstardom sent Towns back into a supporting role, which he gladly accepted.

Without clashing egos, the star pairing of Edwards and Towns succeeded greatly. Edwards flourished as the undisputed number one option, and Towns found himself having one of his more efficient seasons. This level of sacrifice doesn't show up on the box score, but is without a doubt, contributing to winning basketball.

Buying In To The Team Identity

Karl-Anthony Towns' improved defense has allowed Minnesota to be so dominant this season

Towns was never really known as a great defender, just a lazy one. Although he isn't a natural elite defender like his teammate Gobert, Towns had his moments. His former liability on the defensive end wasn't a result of his lack of skill, but rather a lack of effort.

In many possessions of the past, Towns would show an initial spurt of effort, before taking the rest of the possession off. For example, he'll close out on a defender to prevent the shot, but he's most likely not rotating on the swing pass. This lax defensive effort allows opposing teams to take advantage of easy scoring opportunities.

But things are mostly different this year. Towns has largely bought into the Timberwolves' defensive philosophy and has upped his effort and hustle. His willingness to make the extra rotation and threaten passing lanes has allowed Minnesota's ideal defense to come into reality. He's averaging a career-high in both Defensive Box Plus Minus and Defensive Win Shares.

It's not just the team defense that has improved, but Towns has largely improved as an individual defender. Prior to Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Towns was the best Nikola Jokić defender. He held the reigning MVP to just 22 points in a pivotal Game 6 win, and up to that point had limited Jokic to just 41 percent from the field that series.

Towns may not be the number one option-level player that fans expected when he entered the league back in 2015, but he is still a winning player without a doubt. No other star in the league has had to sacrifice and adapt their role as often as Towns and Minnesota's success is owed to Towns' selflessness.