This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Minnesota Timberwolves acquire 8th overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft.

Rob Dillingham selected by San Antonio Spurs, traded to Timberwolves.

Dillingham, a 19-year-old Kentucky guard, had impressive freshman stats.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have snuck their way into the lottery and got their man in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Timberwolves traded for the eighth overall pick on Wednesday, used by the San Antonio Spurs to select Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham. Minnesota are sending San Antonio a 2031 unprotected first round pick and a 2030 pick swap, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dillingham, 19, averaged 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as a freshman, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. Only one of his 32 appearances for the Wildcats in 2023-24 was as a starter.