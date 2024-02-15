Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Portland Trail Blazers with a final score of 121-109.

Anthony Edwards had an impressive performance despite battling knee soreness, scoring 41 points.

The Timberwolves are favorites to win their matchup against the Trail Blazers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves clinched victory against the Portland Trail Blazers with a final score of 121-109 on Tuesday. Minnesota showcased their prowess with a 46.4 field goal percentage, sinking 39 of their 84 shots, including 13 successful three-pointers out of 33 attempts. Their accuracy extended to the free-throw line, where they made an impressive 88.2 percent of their shots, hitting 30 out of 34. On the rebounding front, the Timberwolves secured a total of 41 rebounds, with 12 of them coming from offensive plays. Additionally, they demonstrated solid teamwork with 24 assists, while defensively creating 16 turnovers and snatching 8 steals.

One standout performer was Anthony Edwards, who notched an impressive 59.3 field goal percentage, racking up 41 points on 16 of 27 shooting despite battling right knee soreness. Edwards also contributed 2 assists and grabbed 4 rebounds during his 34 minutes on the court.

“I wasn't going to go tonight, but at the last second, I decided to try it out, and it felt good.”-Anthony Edwards on his knee.

The Timberwolves initially built a commanding 14-point lead in the first half. Although the Blazers narrowed the gap, cutting the deficit to 62-60 in the third quarter, Minnesota surged ahead with a 10-2 run, extending their lead to 72-62. Although the Blazers fought back, tying the game at 73, the Timberwolves maintained a slim 84-83 advantage heading into the final period. Despite a brief surge from Portland early in the fourth quarter, Minnesota regained control and secured a comfortable lead.

The two teams play again tonight before entering the All-Star Break.

Injury report and how to watch

Blazers may be without their lottery pick

Trail Blazers

Rayan Rupert (Out - Sprained right ankle)

Scoot Henderson (Day to day - Left foot sprain)

Malcolm Brogdon (Out - Right elbow tendonitis)

Moses Brown (Out - Left Shoulder Surgery)

Robert Williams III (Out - Knee surgery)

Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards (Day to day - Right Knee Soreness )

Wendell Moore Jr. (Day to day - Knee)

How to watch

Bally Sports or NBA League Pass at 10:00 PM EST

Betting Lines

Wolves are the favorite

Point Spread: Timberwolves: -9 (-110)/Trail Blazers: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-405)/Trail Blazers (+320)

Over/Under: 215.5

Our Pick

The Wolves are trying to make a back-to-back statement

Timberwolves -9 (-110)

With their superior performance in previous matchups against the Trail Blazers and their defensive prowess, we believe Minnesota has what it takes to secure another victory on the road. The Timberwolves are currently riding a three-game win streak, and showcased their dominance over this Portland team in the last matchup, beating them by 12 points.

In an earlier matchup, Minnesota won by 23 points, so the Timberwolves are clearly the better team. With Minnesota looking to make a deep playoff push this year and Portland hoping for a friendly draft lottery, these teams are on two different stratospheres and the Wolves should easily be able to cover.

All lines courtesy of FanDuel