The Frenchman could make his competitive debut against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw.

Real Madrid then face Mallorca in the opening game of the LaLiga season on August 18th.

Following his memorable presentation to the Real Madrid faithful, all eyes are fixed on Kylian Mbappe’s first competitive game in Real Madrid colours. Mbappe signed a five-year deal at Real Madrid in July 2024 after the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. While the France captain's presentation at Real's iconic stadium was delayed due to his country's involvement at Euro 2024, where they were knocked out at the semi-final stage by Spain, the former Parisian talisman was unveiled to great infatuation from both Madridistas and the Spanish press.

With still over a month to go until the domestic term begins, Mbappe could be set to make his first competitive appearance in a Los Blancos jersey in the UEFA Super Cup, just four days before making his LaLiga bow on August 18th, against Mallorca.

The stage is set for Mbappe's Real Madrid bow

While the excitement is still fresh from the player presentation at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid fans will be marking the calendars ahead of their side's UEFA Super Cup clash against Atalanta at the PGE Narodowy, in Warsaw, Poland, on August 14th, 2024 at 8pm BST, and a chance to see Mbappe's competitive debut.

Los Blancos qualified for the Super Cup following success in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League at Wembley where goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr were enough to defeat Borussia Dortmund and claim a record-extending 15th European crown. They will face Atalanta, who won the UEFA Europa League courtesy of a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin.

Following that fixture, all eyes will be on the start of the LaLiga season and a clash with Mallorca. Los Blancos will be starting their title defence away from home, kicking-off on Sunday, August 18th, at 9:00 p.m. local time (10pm BST).

The LaLiga action initially gets underway on Thursday, August 15th, at the San Mames as Athletic Bilbao face Getafe. The opening weekend fixtures conclude on Monday, August 19th, with Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid taking on Villarreal.

Before the term rolls around, Real still have a number of pre-season games to play where Mbappe will likely feature. From the start of August, they embark on an American tour that will see them face AC Milan at Soldier's Field in Chicago on the first of the month. Three days later, that's followed by Barcelona at New York's MetLife Stadium, before a conclusive Chelsea game at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mbappe Delighted with Dream Move

The 25-year-old France skipper's impending arrival after the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain was announced in June, and he officially became a player for Los Blancos on July 1st, after seven hugely-successful years at the Parc des Princes, the first of them on loan from Monaco.

He was then introduced to a rapturous crowd in Madrid following his return from Euro 2024. He spoke in Spanish to the delight of the assembled crowd, which included his parents Wilfried Mbappe and Fayza Lamari, after being introduced by president Florentino Perez. Of his transfer to Real Madrid, Mbappe gushed to the baying masses:

"It's (an) incredible day for me. Since being a kid I dreamed about playing for Madrid and today I'm here. It means a lot to me."

Despite winning six Ligue 1 titles and four Coupe de France in a spell that saw 308 appearances and reaped 256 goals, he and PSG never got their hands on the Champions League trophy. However, in the new crisp white shirt of Real, and inspired by the support of his compatriot and club icon, Zinedine Zidane, this must be a realistic dream for Mbappe.

As seen at the unveiling, Kylian Mbappe will take the number nine - a number which Karim Benzema left vacant in 2023/2024 following his departure to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad. Mbappe looks to follow in his compatriot Benzema's footsteps and join iconic company, as a number of legends have donned the near-fabled number nine. These include Ronaldo Nazario, Ivan Zamorano, Davor Suker, Fernando Morientes, and even Cristiano Ronaldo - similarly for his debut season in 2009-10, before vacating it for Benzema.

Mbappe actually paid tribute to Cristiano at his Real Madrid unveiling. Deliberately reminiscent of the Portuguese's record-breaking reception 15 years ago, Mbappe recreated Ronaldo's famous "uno, dos, tres, Hala Madrid!" signature salutation to the fans. He also later said: