The NBA Finals: where legends are made, legacies are enshrined, and the home to many iconic performances by the game's best players.

But there have been rare moments where the guy off the bench stole the show against an NBA superstar.

Let's revisit some of the most memorable Finals moments where superstars were somehow outdone by role-playing opponents or even teammates.

Steph Curry vs. Fred VanVleet – Game 6, 2019 NBA Finals

With a chance to tie the series at home, Curry gets upstaged

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2019 postseason facing something only a few teams have ever had: the “Are we there yet” syndrome. In other words, they tried to withstand the mental and physical exhaustion of becoming one of the few teams EVER to 3-peat.

Winning the championship in 2019 would’ve made the Warriors the first team to pull off a three-peat since the L.A. Lakers in 2002.

For Stephen Curry , as tough as the baby-faced assassin can be, he was down two star teammates to major injuries. Kevin Durant had ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 5, and Klay Thompson tore his ACL in the third quarter of Game 6.

Standing in the way of the Warriors three-peat were Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors , and seemingly out of nowhere, a former undrafted player: Fred VanVleet . VanVleet was coming off a breakout regular season that saw him take on a larger role in Toronto’s offense. It was in the 2019 postseason when VanVleet made a name for himself.

He reeled off three-straight impressive performances in the Eastern Conference Finals against Milwaukee, including a 21-point burst in Game 5. After Game 1 of the NBA Finals concluded, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said “I know Curry had 34, but Freddy made him work for them.”

VanVleet played Curry 1-on-1 for 33 possessions in Game 1 and held him to just 1-6 from the floor. He was no slouch on the offensive end, either. He scored 15 points and hit a couple of three-pointers. It was the fourth consecutive game VanVleet scored in double-digits.

The surging VanVleet came back the very next game and dropped 17 points while playing more stingy defense against Curry. No. 30 was still getting his points and hitting his fair share of three-pointers in Games 1 through 5. But when a potential series-clinching Game 6 came around, VanVleet owned the stage.

NBA Finals GM 6: Curry vs. VanVleet (4th Quarter) Player Minutes Points 3PM FG% VanVleet 12:00 12 3 60% Curry 9:41 4 0 16.7%

On June 13, 2019, Toronto knew they needed all the help they could get to close out the defending champs on the road. They got that extra help from 24-year-old VanVleet. With the courage of his conviction, the bold VanVleet took the task of guarding the former unanimous MVP from the jump. Curry was limited to just 21 points on 6-for-17 from the field and only 3-for-11 from the three-point line.

At the other end, VanVleet had the best game of his young career. In 34 minutes, VanVleet outscored Curry with 22 points and five 3-pointers, three of them coming within the last right minutes of the fourth quarter.

With just under four minutes remaining, VanVleet hit a series of moves before converting another 3-pointer against Golden State's Quin Cook. Overall, VanVleet finished the series averaging 14 points per game off the bench. His efforts even garnered him 1 vote for the NBA Finals MVP award.

Andre Iguodala vs. LeBron James – Game 4, 2015 NBA Finals

On the doorstep of delivering on his promise, James gets stunned by Iguodala







Curry’s overall play in the 2015 NBA Finals — as many contest — warranted him the Finals MVP. But for the voters that chose Iguodala, it was for his heroic play in a vital Game 4 on the road. It was a series-defining game that flipped the series on its head.

LeBron James in Games 1 through 3 played arguably the greatest stretch of his career. James averaged 41.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists — jaw-dropping numbers. But in Game 4, Steve Kerr made one of the savviest coaching adjustments when he inserted Andre Iguodala into the starting lineup. After Iguodala played an effective second half in Game 3, Kerr deployed him as the primary defender on James moving forward.

In Game 4, everything manifested for the former All-Star. Iguodala was everywhere in that game. He outscored James with 22 points and was 4-for-9 from the three-point line. Iguodala's fourth three-pointer came late in the fourth quarter, slamming the door on a potential Cleveland surge late in the ballgame.

Andre Iguodala: 2015 NBA Finals (Totals) Category Points Rebounds Steal Blocks Games 1-3 37 14 2 2 Games 4-6 61 21 6 0

Iguodala's fingerprints were all over the defensive side of the ball. His wirey defense on James helped limit the four-time MVP to just 20 points on 32 percent shooting from the floor. That series-altering performance by Andre Iguodala helped the Dubs tie the series 2-2 with Game 5 back in Oakland.

After winning two of the first three games, Cleveland failed to win another game in the series. From Game 4 on, Iguodala turned himself into the most crucial piece of the Warriors' championship puzzle. From not starting a single game during the regular season to beating the likes of James and Curry to the NBA Finals MVP award. Iguodala's performance was invaluable.

Cedric Maxwell Leads Larry Bird and the Celtics to the 1981 Title

Iguodala was to Curry in 2015 what Maxwell was to Bird in 1981

Cedric Maxwell was a key contributor to the 1980-81 Boston Celtics . He was viewed as a very good role player. But better than Larry Bird ? That would've been lunacy to consider until the 1981 NBA Finals came around.

During the regular season, Maxwell posted a modest 15 points per game on an elite 59 percent shooting from the floor. Maxwell’s running mate Bird was a star in the NBA fresh out of college. As a sophomore, Bird averaged 23 points per game with nearly 11 rebounds. He was the reason the Celtics finally returned to NBA royalty nearly two decades after Bill Russell and Co. won nine titles throughout the 1960s.

During the 1981 playoffs, Bird was Bird. His numbers were consistent with his regular season numbers, and he played like the superstar he was quickly becoming. However, in the NBA Finals, Bird was outplayed by Cedric 'Cornbread' Maxwell. This is famously remembered as the series in which Bird had back-to-back eight-point games in Games 3 and 4.

Bird vs. Maxwell: 1981 NBA Finals Player Points Rebounds FG% Bird 15.3 15.3 41.9 Maxwell 17.7 9.5 56.8

Meanwhile, Maxwell scored 19 points in Game 3 in Boston’s blowout win against the Houston Rockets. In Game 4, Maxwell scored 24 points, although in a losing effort. Entering a pivotal Game 5, the series was teetering at two games apiece. Maxwell went off scoring 28 points and willing the Celtics to a victory. Bird struggled in Game 5. He scored just 12 points and shot 31 percent from the floor.

The Celtics hoisted the 1981 NBA championship with another win in Game 6, as Maxwell led the team in scoring for the series. When the votes were counted, Maxwell was named NBA Finals MVP over his superstar teammate.

Jason Terry vs. LeBron in Games 5 and 6, 2011 NBA Finals

The Jet hands the Big-3 their worst loss ever

James' move to the Miami Heat during the summer of 2010 officially made him the most criticized man in sports.

When the Heat made it back to the Finals in 2011, James finally got the opportunity to shut down all the naysayers and celebrate with an NBA championship trophy. Unfortunately, things went south in South Beach.

The Dallas Mavericks were back in the NBA Finals after a five-year hiatus. Even though they were considerable underdogs, Dallas had some hard-nosed players on their team that wouldn’t go down without a fight. One of those guys was veteran sharpshooter Jason Terry.

Terry vs. James: 2011 NBA Finals (GMs 4-6) Player Points Assists FG% 3P% James 15.3 7.7 43.1% 13.3% Terry 21.7 3.7 58.5 42.6

After James and the Heat took control of the series with a win in Game 3, James — sensing his first title — reportedly made a list of names that he would say “I told you so." Then, Terry and the Mavs turned up the heat on the Heat, and James hit the lowest point of his entire career.

After a nightmare eight-point Game 3 for James, he wasn’t much better in Game 4: shooting just 42 percent and missing all four of his three-point shots. James finished with only 17 points. In Games 5 and 6, Terry exploded on Miami. He outscored James with 21 points and went 3-5 from the three-point line. He famously converted a long three-pointer in the face of James to give Dallas a seven-point lead late in the game. Dallas won the game and pushed their series lead to 3-2.

In Game 6, Terry played the best game of his career at the expense of James. He poured in 27 points on a blistering 69 percent shooting from the floor. After spending years as Dallas' spark plug off the bench, Jason Terry averaged more points in the series than the two-time NBA MVP and dismissed the NBA's most talented team without a championship.