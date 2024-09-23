Key Takeaways Mark Andrews is the TE26, despite being drafted as the TE3.

Andrews' role in Baltimore won't improve as target and snap shares decline.

A potential trade would be Andrews' best chance to revive his fantasy value.

Mark Andrews ' time as an elite NFL Fantasy Football tight end has come to an end. Entering this season, Andrews was the consensus TE3 in fantasy drafts, yet through Week 3, he's the TE26. At this rate, he's poised to have the worst season of his NFL career.

Mark Andrews Career Fantasy Finishes Year Fantasy Finish Ranking 2018 TE18 2019 TE5 2020 TE6 2021 TE1 2022 TE4 2023 TE15

While there haven't been any reported injuries recently, Andrews did fracture his left leg last season, followed by being involved in a car accident that led him to miss training camp time prior to this season. Andrews' lack of production has been worrisome, especially with how productive he's been over the course of his career. So, there is concern that maybe his leg injury is still bothering him, or that the car accident he was involved in impacted him more than the media knew.

Right now, Andrews isn't even a focal point of the Baltimore Ravens ' offense, so he's definitely not startable in fantasy. At this point, the hope has to be that he makes some miraculous turnaround, or the Ravens are willing to trade him to a team in need of a tight end.

Until then, it's time to give up on the Ravens tight end.

All The Red Flags With Andrews

Unfortunately, Andrews' snap and target shares are declining, leave very little to be desired.

Sometimes, players aren't productive in fantasy football, but their snap shares and post-game film showcase a player that will see production come soon enough. Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be the case for Andrews.

Mark Andrews 2024 Stats Opponent Chiefs Raiders Cowboys Targets 2 5 1 Receptions 2 4 0 Receiving Yards 14 51 0 Touchdowns 0 0 0 Snap Share 74% 63% 33%

Obviously, all the production is worrisome, but the decline in snap share is the most concerning. Andrews saw his snap share decline every week, all the way down to 33% against the Dallas Cowboys .

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Week 3 against the Cowboys was only the second game in Mark Andrews' career where he didn't have a single touch. The last game was Week 14 of the 2018 season, where he was targeted twice with no receptions against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andrews once was a buy-low target , but now he's become a must-sell, if possible. Many fantasy managers are claiming that Andrews wasn't part of the Week 3 game plans due to the run-heavy gameplan, but the Ravens have consistently been one of the more run-heavy teams in the NFL.

The emergence of Isaiah Likely in Week 1 didn't help Andrews' case, even though Likely has been quiet ever since. It sounds like the Ravens are taking a tight end by committee approach, utilizing each of their tight ends for their strengths. The problem with that is, Andrews will come off the field more than he ever has.

Alternative Options If You Have Andrews

As Andrews' fantasy value has diminished, the best path forward is trading him for injured tight ends with high potential.

If you have Andrews right now, and you're trying to figure out where to pivot, there are definitely some options that could help your fantasy team. Even if Andrews isn't producing, there's an opportunity to sell Andrews, because of his name value.

It won't be easy to trade him right now, especially for the top producers at the tight end position, but there are several tight ends that could be easier to acquire that are currently hurt.

Tight Ends To Acquire Player 2024 Fantasy Finish Evan Engram (JAX) TE2 T.J. Hockenson (MIN) TE4 George Kittle (SF) TE5 David Njoku (CLE) TE6

When players are hurt in fantasy football, fantasy managers tend to be willing to trade them to receive immediate production. In this case, Andrews' being healthy is more beneficial to some managers than a tight end who isn't playing. With the current tight end landscape in fantasy, the position is lacking productive players.

It's unlikely that you can trade Andrews directly for one of these players, but you might be able to acquire one of them by adding another depth player. These are opportunities to improve your roster in the future, with safer, higher potential players, with league-winning tight ends .

How An Andrews Trade Would Impact His Fantasy Value

If the Ravens were willing to trade Andrews, it could skyrocket his fantasy value to where it was in the past.

It's still early, but at some point the Ravens need to at least consider trading Andrews if he's no longer a focal point of the offense. Baltimore's 1-2, and nearly gave away their only win to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. If the season continues to get out of hand for them, an Andrews trade would make sense to free up cap space and acquire a premium draft pick. Andrews is a free agent following the 2025 season, so Baltimore would already have a decision they need to make if they want to retain him or Likely.

While Andrews hasn't been as productive, he could still net the Ravens a second or third round pick due to his career production. He's only 29 years old, so as long as he remains healthy, he should still have another five or six years of good football. With how scarce the tight end position is, there are plenty of teams that would be interested.

Potential Suitors for Mark Andrews

All of these landing spots would be ideal for Andrews' fantasy value, as he would join a high-powered offense that has minimal tight end competition. These teams would all benefit from having another elite pass catcher, which would immediately give his fantasy value a boost.

As the season progresses, this will be something to keep an eye on if it actually becomes a reality.

