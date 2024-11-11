Key Takeaways Premier League referee David Coote suspended for criticising Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Coote's history with Klopp includes controversial decisions against Liverpool during matches against Manchester United and Burnley.

GIVEMESPORT have selected five ocassions when the German manager clashed with the 42-year-old official.

Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended following an investigation by the PGMOL after footage emerged online of him criticising both Liverpool and their former manager, Jurgen Klopp. In the clip, the 42-year-old could reportedly be heard calling the Reds "s***" and using derogatory language towards the German.

While Coote initially denied any wrongdoing, he would later backtrack and confirm the video was genuine though he had no recollection of it. The incident has prompted many to reflect on his history with Klopp. The pair have clashed on several occasions, and GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of the five biggest moments in their frosty relationship.

Related Liverpool's Record When David Coote has Refereed Their Matches Coote has been suspended after being caught on camera criticising the Reds and former manager Jurgen Klopp

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

20th October 2019

The first key incident took place during Liverpool's title-winning campaign against one of their biggest rivals, Manchester United. Months before the Reds were eventually crowned champions in the pandemic-ridden season, they made the trip to Old Trafford, where a late Adam Lallana equaliser earned a point for the visitors.

However, the Englishman's goal may have been the winner, as Klopp felt aggrieved that Victor Lindelof was not punished for allegedly fouling Divock Origi in the build-up to Marcus Rashford's opener. Coote, who was the VAR official that day, upheld the onfield decision of a goal.

As per The Independent, the German explained his feelings on the decision at full-time:

"The ref let the game run because he has VAR, but the VAR then says it was not clear, so they don’t overrule it. That doesn’t make too much sense. It’s a clear VAR issue. I am not angry or whatever, it’s just wow. I saw it was a foul and nothing else. "

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

11th July 2020

Later that season, having already been crowned champions, the Reds were looking to complete a remarkable 100% record at home in the division when they welcomed Burnley to Anfield. Scottish full-back Andy Robertson was the surprise scorer to give the hosts the lead, but they were pegged back through a neat Jay Rodriguez finish.

There was still time for more drama though, as Coote waved away appeals for a penalty as Robertson was bundled over by a challenge from Johan Gudmundsson after the midfielder had miscontrolled the ball inside the box. After the game, both Klopp and the defender confronted Coote, with Robertson telling the official to watch the incident back and see that it should've been awarded as a spot kick.

Everton 2-2 Liverpool

17th October 2020

The COVID Merseyside derby saw two key incidents take place, the first of which many believe ended Liverpool's title defence. During the 2-2 draw, colossus defender Virgil van Dijk was on the receiving end of a collision with Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford that led to the Dutchman sustaining an injury that would ultimately rule him out for the majority of the campaign.

While the goalkeeper avoided conceding a penalty because Van Dijk was offside, Coote decided on VAR duty that the incident was not worthy of a red card. Klopp disputed this, saying that Pickford should've been sent off, something that former Arsenal midfielder Alex Scott agreed with as she was quoted as saying by the BBC:

"Jordan Pickford's challenge on Virgil van Dijk should absolutely have been a red card. It was reckless, the sort of challenge that could end a player's career."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his eight matches refereeing Liverpool, David Coote has never sent anyone off.

Everton 2-2 Liverpool

17th October 2020

The other moment in the game that sparked controversy saw a Jordan Henderson winner be ruled out after Sadio Mane was judged to be offside in the build-up. Replays showed that the call was by the tightest of margins, and both Henderson and Klopp expressed their frustrations at full-time. The former Liverpool captain stated:

"I think they bend the lines sometimes to make it offside. I'm not sure how they do it, I've seen it before."

Meanwhile, his manager admitted he didn't see anything wrong with the goal:

"Coming into the dressing room, people are standing around with a laptop and I say 'What's wrong?' and they say 'We have watched it back and we don't understand why it is offside. I am a real supporter of VAR - the picture I saw there is no offside, since then I have had 10 interviews and everyone tells me it was not offside and that doesn't lift my mood."

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

23rd December 2023

The most recent eyebrow-raising decision came in late 2023, as the Reds took on fellow title contenders Arsenal at home. While the game finished a respectable 1-1 draw, the hosts were once again left infuriated after cries for handball were waved away by the official and then later turned down by Coote, who acted as the lead VAR.

After the game, Klopp refused to criticise the on-field decision, but was left baffled as to how officials at Stockley Park could not request an on-field review for the decision. As per ESPN, the German stated in the aftermath:

"I don't say that the ref can see it because I don't know where he was in that moment. But how can a guy in an office see that and not come to the conclusion that maybe, possibly it could be worth the referee having another look?"

A month later, PGMOL chief Howard Webb admitted that a penalty should've been awarded and that a mistake had been made.