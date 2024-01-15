Highlights Siakam's future with the Toronto Raptors is uncertain, as trade rumors have been ramping up with many teams reportedly interested.

The Raptors would command a big return package in a trade for Siakam to expedite their rebuild, but it remains to be seen if they will actually deal him before the trade deadline.

Siakam is a highly versatile two-way player, known for his scoring ability and defensive skills, which makes him a valuable asset for any championship-caliber team.

As the February trade deadline looms ever closer, one player whose future is looking very uncertain is Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, who is currently seen as one of the NBA's leading trade candidates.

While trade rumors concerning the 29-year-old have been ramping up as of late, with a lot of championship-contending teams around the league reportedly interested, NBA journalist Mark Medina isn't so sure that he will depart Toronto at all, noting that if he does, the Raptors organization would command a big return package in return in order to ‘expedite their rebuild’.

Siakam sweepstakes heating up

Linked with Pacers, 76ers, Warriors, Hawks and Mavericks

After a report from Bleacher Report’s Chris B. Haynes suggested that the Raptors were ‘on the verge’ of separating with their franchise star, Pascal Siakam, many teams around the Association have seen their name linked as potential suitors for the two-time All-Star, with the Philadelphia 76ers considered to be a ‘prime team’ to watch as the deadline edges ever closer.

Having drawn interest from the Indiana Pacers in the past off-season, Sam Amick of The Athletic believes that they are still tipped to be the leading front runners to land the Cameroonian forward by league executives.

Amick’s report further alluded to the Sacramento Kings having been known to have been in ‘serious talks’ over Siakam’s availability, though, they have since reportedly withdrawn their interest after becoming uncertain over whether the 2019 NBA champion would re-sign with the Kings outfit this upcoming off-season as he is set to hit unrestricted free-agency.

According to a report from Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico, though, while the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks are also thought to still be considered in the mix, one anonymous Western Conference executive believes a trade could even be struck with an unknown team, such as the Chicago Bulls.

One other particular team rumored to be interested in bringing Siakam to their organization is the Dallas Mavericks.

Per Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer, there are murmurs within the Mavericks organization that suggest that they believe Siakam could be the 'missing piece' they need to slot alongside their stars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving that could see their championship stock rise, should they end up acquiring the star.

With Siakam’s four-year, $137 million contract winding down, and there being a plethora of potential suitors available, the Raptors could consider dealing their star before the trade deadline ticks past in order to recuperate some assets in return after having struggled so far this season.

Toronto Raptors - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics League Rank Points Scored 115.5 17th Opponent Points Scored 117.1 20th Field Goal % 48.3 9th Assists % 68.0 2nd Rebounds % 49.9 19th Player Impact Estimate 49.6 18th Stats as of Jan. 15, 2024

Thus, they would then mitigate the risk of him leaving for nothing during the off-season should the Canadian outfit decide not to reward the 29-year-old with the extension he is looking for.

One thing is for certain, though, Toronto is not short of options should they ultimately decide to part ways as they look to climb the Eastern Conference standings, where they currently sit outside a Play-In tournament spot in 12th place, with a 15-24 losing record.

Siakam’s situation is ‘tricky’

Contrary to widely-held beliefs and rumored interest from teams around the league, Medina is leaning more towards Siakam remaining with Toronto for the rest of this season, though he notes that if a trade is to occur, it will be just before the deadline.

In terms of his two-way skillset, the journalist argues that the Raptors forward is so versatile that he would undoubtedly command a lot of interest from around the league, especially from those teams that are in championship contention.

However, the one caveat is just how much he would cost to acquire, and whether teams would be willing to put together a large package for the two-time All-Star, with there being the risk of him not signing to an extension, and instead opting to still test free-agency.

“I don’t think the Raptors will deal Siakam this month. If it happens, it will be just before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. This one is tricky. Any championship-caliber team should want Siakam’s two-way positional versatility. But the Raptors are going to want a lot to expedite their rebuild."

Siakam’s two-way dimensionality

22.3 PPG, 6.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 52.6 FG%

Over a number of years, Siakam has built up a reputation of being one of the league's most elite two-way wings, with the ability to be able to score 20 points a night consistently, while also being able to offer help on the defensive end of the floor with his long and athletic 7-foot-3 wingspan.

Pascal Siakam - Year-to-Year Advanced Statistics Season Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating Usage (%) Player Impact Estimate 2021-22 114.3 109.6 4.8 25.7 13.9 2022-23 115.6 113.3 2.4 27.0 13.5 2023-24 116.5 115.7 0.7 25.0 12.8 Stats as of Jan. 15, 2024

While the 6-foot-9 power forward’s 115.7 defensive rating this season is by far the worst output of his eight-year NBA career, it is important to bear in mind that the Raptors’ team defense ranks 21st overall in the league, as measured by their 116.9 defensive rating.

This is a significant drop-off from their T-10th ranked overall defense just a season ago, and the season before that, they ranked ninth overall, largely as a result of Siakam’s production on the defensive side of the ball, posting ratings of 113.3 in the 2022-23 season, and an improved 109.6 in the 2021-22 season.

So far through the season, Siakam is averaging 22.3 points on 52.6 percent shooting from the field, his best mark since the Raptors' 2018-19 championship-winning season (54.9 percent), while sinking 33.1 percent of his 3.7 attempts from three-point range.

Furthermore, the All-NBA big is contributing 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, and while these numbers are down on last season's output, his assists' production is the greatest among members of the frontcourt on this struggling Raptors team.

Breaking down the Cameroonian's playmaking numbers further, Siakam dishes, on average, 40.3 passes to his teammates per night, of which, in turn, creates 12.6 points, the third most points behind Dennis Shroder (16.7 points) and Scottie Barnes (14.2 points). The wing also boasts the best assist-to-pass percentage among his teammates to average more than five minutes per game, with 12.1 percent.

Whether Toronto decides to move on from one of their best players remains to be seen, but if they do, then Siakam possesses a good enough skill-set whereby he could be considered a number two or three option, at the very least, on a team with championship aspirations this season.

As such, the Raptors are not short of options with Siakam's market looking robust, and he will most definitely remain a name to keep an eye on as the Feb. 8 deadline approaches, with the team all but looking as though they are heading into rebuild mode.

The only question that looms is whether teams will be willing to take the risk of giving up a huge amount of assets for no guarantee that Siakam signs with the team long-term, or alternatively, whether teams feel they can wait until the summer off-season, where they could then pursue him in free-agency.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.