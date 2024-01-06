Highlights Timo Werner is reportedly set to join Tottenham on loan from RB Leipzig for the remainder of the season.

Spurs will be gaining some much-needed attacking firepower in the absence of Heung-min Son.

Werner's versatility will likely suit Ange Postecoglou's style of play.

Tottenham are set to sign former Chelsea striker Timo Werner on a six-month loan deal that will cover the remainder of the 2023/24 season. That is according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, who claims the 27-year-old is set to leave RB Leipzig's training camp shortly to head to London.

Some details of the deal, including whether there will be an option to buy the player at the end of the temporary deal, will still need to be worked out between the two clubs, but a deal is said to be close.

Werner has previously been linked with Manchester United as Erik Ten Hag's men were said to have a four-man shortlist for bolstering the attacking ranks at Old Trafford, with the German being on that list, but Spurs look to have won the race to secure his signature for the next six months.

Ange Postecoglou's side are currently without Heung-min Son as their talisman is set to represent his nation at the upcoming Asian Cup in January and February and this has left the team in need of attacking firepower to solidify their place in the Premier League's top four.

Timo Werner set for Premier League return

The former Chelsea man is close to returning to London

Werner may already not be the most popular man within the Chelsea fan base, as his time at Stamford Bridge was plagued with missed chances and this move will do nothing to repair that relationship, with the RB Leipzig forward set to join the Blues' fierce rivals.

Being adept at playing across the front line, Werner should fit Postecoglou's style of play like a glove, with the Aussie boss asking his players to be adaptable and able to interchange with one another.

He may have only scored two Bundesliga goals in the 2023/24 season, but the forward has only featured in eight games. A loan move makes sense for all parties as Tottenham will be gaining a forward with experience in finding the back of the net and Werner will be given the opportunity to right the wrongs of his Chelsea stint.

He did manage 44 goal contributions in 89 appearances for the west London club, winning a Champions League in that time, so Werner's spell with the Blues may not have been as underwhelming as some remember.

Timo Werner's Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists RB Leipzig 213 113 47 Stuttgart 103 14 11 Chelsea 89 23 21 Statistics Courtesy of Transfermarkt - Correct as of 06/01/2024

Tottenham's 2023/24 season

Spurs' pursuit of a first trophy in 15 years continues

Spurs are fresh off the back of qualifying for the fourth round of the FA Cup after Pedro Porro scored a screamer to hand his side a 1-0 win over Burnley. This may be the best opportunity the club have to lift silverware for the first time since a League Cup success in 2008.

Werner will be joining the club as they pursue a trophy and are also embroiled in a battle to finish in the top four after missing out in the 2022/23 season. Should the Germany international help fire Spurs to either a trophy or Champions League qualification, he could earn a permanent move back to England.