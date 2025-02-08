Timo Werner's Tottenham career is surely coming to an end sooner rather than later after Ange Postecoglou omitted him from the Europa League squad for the knockout stages of the competition.

The Germany winger joined the club on loan in January 2023 initially for the second half of last season, before re-signing for a further 12 months last summer to bolster the north London side's attacking options.

But some poor performances and injuries have seen the RB Leipzig loanee met with big criticism from fans and the manager himself, and it now seems all but certain that he won't be joining the club on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Werner Sure to Return to Germany

Postecoglou has booted him from the Europa League squad

The club have got an abundance of forward options to choose from when everyone is fit, but Postecoglou has had some terrible luck this season with the fitness of his squad and he has rarely had a full array of options.

Werner has managed to earn 26 appearances so far in all competitions as a result, but has returned just one goal and three assists. His performance in the Europa League clash with Rangers saw him hooked at half-time, with the manager branding it "unacceptable" in the process.

Since then he has struggled for minutes and fallen behind even youngster Mikey Moore in the pecking order, and the club dipped back into the transfer market in January for Mathys Tel to further strengthen.

Timo Werner Tottenham Statistics 2024/25 (all comps) Competition Premier League Europa League FA Cup Carabao Cup Appearances 4(13) 3(2) 1 2(1) Goals 0 0 0 1 Assists 3 0 0 0

That decision has also seen Postecoglou bring the 19-year-old Frenchman into the Europa League squad for the second half of the competition, with the German now ineligible for the competition as a result. Djed Spence and fellow January signing Kevin Danso have also been called into the squad list, with Fraser Forster and the injured Radu Dragusin making way.

Forster is the third-choice goalkeeper and Dragusin is out for the rest of the season, so their absences make sense. But Werner is simply a matter of preference for the manager, and suggests that once he has the opportunity to send the £200,000-per-week winger back to Leipzig he will take it.

GIVEMESPORT sources have already reported that the chances of his loan being made permanent are very slim, and Postecoglou has now all but confirmed it.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of Whoscored - correct as of 08/02/2025.