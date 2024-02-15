Highlights Timo Werner has faced scrutiny throughout his career, but journalist Dean Jones believes that Ange Postecoglou can bring out the best in him at Tottenham.

Werner's overall ability has been questioned despite his reasonable contributions in terms of goals and assists during his time at Chelsea.

Werner has a lot to prove at Tottenham after a relatively slow start, and he will face competition for a starting XI spot when everyone is fit in attack.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Timo Werner has been scrutinised a lot throughout his career, but journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT how Ange Postecoglou can get the best out of him due to the German international being a good fit for Spurs.

Werner is no stranger to the Premier League after plying his trade with Chelsea before moving back to his home country, but he split opinion during his time at Stamford Bridge. Although Werner contributed a reasonable amount in terms of goals and assists, his overall ability was questioned in his first stint in England's top flight.

The 27-year-old signed for Spurs during the January transfer window on loan from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig until the end of the season. Postecoglou has given him plenty of opportunities to impress since he signed on the dotted line at Hotspur Way, but he's yet to find the back of the net for his new club. The return of Heung-min Son, who has spent the majority of 2024 at the Asia Cup with South Korea, might hamper his progress.

Werner has something to prove at Tottenham

Werner's career has started to slow down after a relatively unsuccessful return to RB Leipzig. The German side were willing to allow Werner to depart on loan in January, with Spurs having the option to secure his signature on a permanent deal for a fee of around £15m. It wasn't a surprise when Chelsea allowed Werner to leave the club either, but there's an argument to suggest that his time at Stamford Bridge was underrated considering his contribution in front of goal.

Timo Werner's Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists RB Leipzig 213 113 47 Stuttgart 103 14 11 Chelsea 89 23 21 Statistics Courtesy of Transfermarkt - Correct as of 14/02/2024

Werner scored or assisted almost once every other game during his time at Chelsea, but he's often considered a flop. Postecoglou has clearly seen something in the German forward, but it's been a relatively slow start to life at Hotspur Way. The former Stuttgart man has featured five times for the north London club, providing two assists and failing to hit the back of the net.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Werner has been a little quiet in his first few weeks at the club and he has a lot to prove after getting ridiculed during his time in the Premier League previously. The respected reporter adds that the German forward is going to have a difficult task on his hands to get into the starting XI when everyone is fit in attack.

Dean Jones - Postecoglou can get the best out of Werner

Jones has suggested that Werner is going to be questioned a lot due to the narrative that surrounds him, and wherever he's played in the last few years he's had a lot of expectation and scrutiny on him. The journalist adds that he's optimistic that Postecoglou can get the best out of him in a Spurs shirt. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Werner is going to be questioned a lot purely because if it feels like that's the narrative that's supposed to surround him. Wherever he's gone in the last few years, there's been a lot of expectation around him and a lot of scrutiny. I personally think he's a good player. I don't think he's ever going to be an exceptional player at this point, like at one stage of his career it looked like he might be. But in terms of what Ange Postecoglou can get out of him, I'm actually quite optimistic and I think he's still a good fit for Tottenham. But obviously, it's that consistency with Timo Werner that's always going to be the thing that you want to see more of and that's what he's got to prove across this this season."

